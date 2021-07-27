DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice



27.07.2021 / 13:35

English Version

J.P. Morgan AG: Notification On The Implementation of Stabilisation Measures - Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement



27 July 2021



Novem Group SA



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:



Issuer:



Novem Group SA



Guarantor (if any):



Not applicable



Aggregate nominal amount:



14,984,848 no-par value shares



Description:



No-par value shares

ISIN LU235631474



Offer price:



EUR 16.50



Stabilisation Manager:



J.P. Morgan AG



Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:





1,954,545 no-par value shares



Stabilisation market place:



Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra

Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place (EUR) 19 July 2021 09:15:12 16.5000 19,291 XETR 19 July 2021 09:15:16 16.5000 75,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:15:16 16.5000 5,709 XETR 19 July 2021 09:15:17 16.4800 4,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:15:22 16.4800 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:15:30 16.4820 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:16:12 16.5000 2,879 XETR 19 July 2021 09:16:12 16.5000 778 XETR 19 July 2021 09:16:12 16.5000 649 XETR 19 July 2021 09:16:12 16.5000 232 XETR 19 July 2021 09:17:22 16.5000 908 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:20 16.5000 5,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:20 16.5000 1,257 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:20 16.5000 1,038 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:43 16.5000 2,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:43 16.5000 531 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:46 16.5000 500 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:52 16.5000 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 4,887 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 735 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 681 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 635 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 484 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 233 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 212 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 113 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 88 XETR 19 July 2021 09:19:54 16.5000 75 XETR 19 July 2021 09:20:09 16.4880 500 XETR 19 July 2021 09:20:09 16.4880 468 XETR 19 July 2021 09:20:30 16.4500 500 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4500 1,703 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4500 1,500 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4600 1,401 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4580 1,144 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4540 1,048 XETR 19 July 2021 09:21:59 16.4600 953 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:03 16.4560 243 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:04 16.4560 2,491 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:04 16.4560 1,744 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:04 16.4540 543 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:04 16.4560 530 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:18 16.4540 301 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:18 16.4540 209 XETR 19 July 2021 09:23:19 16.4540 1,428 XETR 19 July 2021 09:25:56 16.4540 1,876 XETR 19 July 2021 09:25:56 16.4540 832 XETR 19 July 2021 09:25:56 16.4520 562 XETR 19 July 2021 09:25:56 16.4540 446 XETR 19 July 2021 09:25:56 16.4540 107 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:01 16.4520 1,968 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:01 16.4520 1,876 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:01 16.4520 107 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:04 16.4520 568 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:04 16.4520 495 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:06 16.4520 2,427 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:06 16.4520 1,046 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:06 16.4520 373 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:09 16.4520 194 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:11 16.4520 3,441 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:11 16.4520 1,327 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:17 16.4500 200 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:41 16.4500 16,097 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:41 16.4500 1,953 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:41 16.4500 1,603 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:41 16.4500 452 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:46 16.4500 2,111 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:46 16.4500 111 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:48 16.4500 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:49 16.4500 2,045 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:49 16.4500 1,513 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:49 16.4500 492 XETR 19 July 2021 09:26:58 16.4420 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:27:28 16.4600 376 XETR 19 July 2021 09:27:31 16.4600 1,486 XETR 19 July 2021 09:27:34 16.4680 1,756 XETR 19 July 2021 09:27:36 16.4600 188 XETR 19 July 2021 09:27:54 16.4800 11 XETR 19 July 2021 09:28:16 16.4800 494 XETR 19 July 2021 09:44:41 16.5000 200 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 3,173 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,750 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,591 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,553 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,553 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,325 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 1,235 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 908 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 802 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 650 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 648 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.5000 259 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:05 16.4680 214 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4680 1,853 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4680 1,392 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 872 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 648 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 620 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 513 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 474 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 364 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 336 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:52 16.4600 309 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:53 16.4600 1,805 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:53 16.4600 1,323 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:54 16.4600 1,564 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:54 16.4600 1,564 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:54 16.4600 1,203 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:55 16.4600 2,888 XETR 19 July 2021 09:45:55 16.4560 1,061 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:06 16.4600 2,395 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:07 16.4600 1,130 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:46 16.5000 5,321 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:46 16.5000 1,228 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:46 16.5000 1,062 XETR 19 July 2021 09:46:46 16.5000 635 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:22 16.5000 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 3,055 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 1,547 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 1,237 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 741 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 245 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 204 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 148 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 52 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:23 16.5000 16 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:28 16.5000 188 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:28 16.5000 181 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:30 16.5000 921 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:30 16.5000 340 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:31 16.5000 95 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:34 16.5000 1,057 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:38 16.5000 616 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:38 16.5000 48 XETR 19 July 2021 09:59:42 16.5000 483 XETR 19 July 2021 10:01:02 16.5000 796 XETR 19 July 2021 10:01:02 16.5000 6 XETR 19 July 2021 10:02:03 16.5000 614 XETR 19 July 2021 10:02:03 16.5000 298 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 1,197 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 895 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 607 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 481 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 461 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 438 XETR 19 July 2021 10:03:32 16.5000 383 XETR 19 July 2021 10:06:56 16.5000 472 XETR 19 July 2021 10:06:56 16.5000 38 XETR 19 July 2021 10:11:45 16.5000 1,190 XETR 19 July 2021 10:11:45 16.5000 462 XETR 19 July 2021 10:11:45 16.5000 21 XETR 19 July 2021 10:13:50 16.5000 1,665 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 1,030 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 959 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 812 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 458 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 149 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:21 16.5000 129 XETR 19 July 2021 10:14:22 16.5000 245 XETR 19 July 2021 10:16:07 16.5000 104 XETR 19 July 2021 10:20:18 16.5000 846 XETR 19 July 2021 10:20:18 16.5000 288 XETR 19 July 2021 10:20:18 16.5000 119 XETR 19 July 2021 10:20:18 16.5000 79 XETR 19 July 2021 10:20:18 16.5000 33 XETR 19 July 2021 10:24:31 16.5000 488 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:34 16.5000 1,196 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:34 16.5000 943 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:34 16.5000 353 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:34 16.5000 1 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:35 16.5000 1,813 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:42 16.4880 471 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:59 16.4880 1,296 XETR 19 July 2021 10:26:59 16.4880 725 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:14 16.4880 1,308 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:14 16.4860 606 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:19 16.4860 1,349 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:20 16.4860 2,295 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:33 16.4860 1,117 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:34 16.4860 3,528 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:40 16.4860 1,210 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:41 16.4860 6,751 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:51 16.4760 1,104 XETR 19 July 2021 10:27:51 16.4760 935 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:33 16.4760 1,031 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:33 16.4760 583 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:33 16.4760 336 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:33 16.4760 112 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:42 16.4660 560 XETR 19 July 2021 10:32:42 16.4660 467 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:08 16.4640 236 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:08 16.4640 212 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:17 16.4600 1,327 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:17 16.4600 1,237 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:17 16.4600 1,046 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:17 16.4600 951 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:17 16.4640 359 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:33 16.4520 826 XETR 19 July 2021 10:33:36 16.4500 291 XETR 19 July 2021 10:38:36 16.4500 1,641 XETR 19 July 2021 10:40:32 16.4500 1,675 XETR 19 July 2021 10:42:33 16.4500 1,723 XETR 19 July 2021 10:43:23 16.4240 1,154 XETR 19 July 2021 10:43:23 16.4200 249 XETR 19 July 2021 10:44:00 16.4200 6 XETR 19 July 2021 10:45:43 16.4200 6,000 XETR 19 July 2021 10:52:07 16.4500 3,774 XETR 19 July 2021 10:52:08 16.4500 4,151 XETR 19 July 2021 10:52:09 16.4500 3,477 XETR 19 July 2021 10:52:09 16.4500 3,450 XETR 19 July 2021 10:55:46 16.4520 1,165 XETR 19 July 2021 10:55:46 16.4520 1,079 XETR 19 July 2021 10:55:46 16.4520 982 XETR 19 July 2021 10:55:57 16.4500 899 XETR 19 July 2021 10:55:57 16.4500 722 XETR 19 July 2021 10:56:19 16.4500 3,863 XETR 19 July 2021 10:56:41 16.4500 2,005 XETR 19 July 2021 10:56:41 16.4500 704 XETR 19 July 2021 10:57:03 16.4500 615 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:25 16.4500 2,735 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:25 16.4500 1,151 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:25 16.4500 424 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:25 16.4500 181 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:36 16.4500 793 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:36 16.4500 458 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:48 16.4500 1,132 XETR 19 July 2021 10:58:48 16.4500 332 XETR 19 July 2021 11:00:53 16.4460 1,002 XETR 19 July 2021 11:00:59 16.4460 300 XETR 19 July 2021 11:01:55 16.4460 349 XETR 19 July 2021 11:01:55 16.4460 32 XETR 19 July 2021 11:01:55 16.4460 24 XETR 19 July 2021 11:01:55 16.4460 19 XETR 19 July 2021 11:02:04 16.4460 200 XETR 19 July 2021 11:02:23 16.4460 96 XETR 19 July 2021 11:08:55 16.4460 289 XETR 19 July 2021 11:10:10 16.4460 517 XETR 19 July 2021 11:11:59 16.4460 372 XETR 19 July 2021 11:11:59 16.4460 355 XETR 19 July 2021 11:11:59 16.4460 241 XETR 19 July 2021 11:11:59 16.4280 83 XETR 19 July 2021 11:12:08 16.4480 1,078 XETR 19 July 2021 11:14:55 16.4480 341 XETR 19 July 2021 11:16:29 16.4500 3,594 XETR 19 July 2021 11:16:30 16.4500 4,313 XETR 19 July 2021 11:16:51 16.4500 1,156 XETR 19 July 2021 11:16:51 16.4480 609 XETR 19 July 2021 11:20:56 16.4480 301 XETR 19 July 2021 11:21:53 16.4480 566 XETR 19 July 2021 11:21:53 16.4480 74 XETR 19 July 2021 11:21:58 16.4480 795 XETR 19 July 2021 11:21:58 16.4480 57 XETR 19 July 2021 11:21:59 16.4480 2,572 XETR 19 July 2021 11:24:30 16.4360 500 XETR 19 July 2021 11:24:59 16.4360 491 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:27 16.4360 396 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:27 16.4360 363 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:27 16.4360 119 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:28 16.4280 434 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:42 16.4240 845 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:42 16.4280 421 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:51 16.4200 2,459 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:52 16.4200 3,000 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:52 16.4200 609 XETR 19 July 2021 11:26:55 16.4200 328 XETR 19 July 2021 11:27:22 16.4200 2,349 XETR 19 July 2021 11:27:22 16.4200 1,254 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:21 16.4200 1,232 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:21 16.4200 15 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:21 16.4200 8 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:23 16.4160 662 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:23 16.4160 654 XETR 19 July 2021 11:31:24 16.4160 428 XETR 19 July 2021 11:33:50 16.4160 176 XETR 19 July 2021 11:33:50 16.4160 58 XETR 19 July 2021 11:35:32 16.4240 2,117 XETR 19 July 2021 11:35:32 16.4160 611 XETR 19 July 2021 11:35:33 16.4160 55 XETR 19 July 2021 11:39:08 16.4160 319 XETR 19 July 2021 11:39:08 16.4160 49 XETR 19 July 2021 11:40:03 16.4240 1,891 XETR 19 July 2021 11:42:12 16.4240 1,824 XETR 19 July 2021 11:44:34 16.4240 1,728 XETR 19 July 2021 11:45:08 16.4160 315 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:33 16.4240 1,190 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:33 16.4160 178 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:47 16.4000 6,492 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:47 16.4160 650 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:47 16.4080 416 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:47 16.4040 409 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:47 16.4160 215 XETR 19 July 2021 11:47:58 16.4000 3,508 XETR 19 July 2021 11:48:02 16.3900 1,155 XETR 19 July 2021 11:50:57 16.3500 3,432 XETR 19 July 2021 11:50:57 16.3520 1,218 XETR 19 July 2021 11:50:58 16.3500 5,000 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:00 16.3500 819 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:00 16.3500 742 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:03 16.3500 7 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:23 16.3400 885 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:30 16.3400 333 XETR 19 July 2021 11:51:30 16.3400 267 XETR 19 July 2021 12:00:43 16.3860 4,622 XETR 19 July 2021 12:00:43 16.3420 266 XETR 19 July 2021 12:07:40 16.3600 611 XETR 19 July 2021 12:07:40 16.3620 502 XETR 19 July 2021 12:07:40 16.3580 157 XETR 19 July 2021 12:08:22 16.3620 319 XETR 19 July 2021 12:10:06 16.3660 876 XETR 19 July 2021 12:14:22 16.3680 76 XETR 19 July 2021 12:17:22 16.3680 361 XETR 19 July 2021 12:17:22 16.3680 1 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:12 16.3980 3,898 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:13 16.3980 1,199 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:13 16.3980 1,105 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:13 16.3980 530 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:15 16.3980 358 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:15 16.3980 183 XETR 19 July 2021 12:19:16 16.3980 1,138 XETR 19 July 2021 12:20:59 16.4000 3,333 XETR 19 July 2021 12:21:22 16.3980 245 XETR 19 July 2021 12:23:22 16.3980 224 XETR 19 July 2021 12:29:37 16.3980 173 XETR 19 July 2021 12:35:04 16.3980 446 XETR 19 July 2021 12:35:04 16.3980 189 XETR 19 July 2021 12:35:04 16.3980 62 XETR 19 July 2021 12:35:56 16.3980 323 XETR 19 July 2021 12:35:56 16.3980 137 XETR 19 July 2021 12:39:33 16.4000 4,682 XETR 19 July 2021 12:39:34 16.4000 3,899 XETR 19 July 2021 12:39:35 16.4000 3,233 XETR 19 July 2021 12:39:35 16.3980 622 XETR 19 July 2021 12:47:55 16.4000 3,262 XETR 19 July 2021 12:48:16 16.4000 1,468 XETR 19 July 2021 12:49:35 16.4000 1,901 XETR 19 July 2021 12:50:33 16.4000 1,332 XETR 19 July 2021 12:52:13 16.4000 1,286 XETR 19 July 2021 12:53:53 16.4000 1,043 XETR 19 July 2021 12:54:39 16.3980 913 XETR 19 July 2021 12:57:10 16.3860 592 XETR 19 July 2021 13:02:06 16.2400 245 XETR 19 July 2021 13:02:07 16.3480 487 XETR 19 July 2021 13:02:08 16.3480 676 XETR 19 July 2021 13:03:20 16.3480 486 XETR 19 July 2021 13:05:11 16.3480 448 XETR 19 July 2021 13:06:22 16.3480 1 XETR 19 July 2021 13:07:39 16.3500 3,725 XETR 19 July 2021 13:08:00 16.3500 452 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:35 16.4000 613 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:36 16.4000 899 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:40 16.4020 644 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:40 16.4000 501 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:41 16.3940 579 XETR 19 July 2021 13:17:42 16.3940 581 XETR 19 July 2021 13:24:17 16.4380 1,797 XETR 19 July 2021 13:24:18 16.4380 589 XETR 19 July 2021 13:24:19 16.4380 589 XETR 19 July 2021 13:27:08 16.4380 589 XETR 19 July 2021 13:27:08 16.4400 501 XETR 19 July 2021 13:27:08 16.4280 54 XETR 19 July 2021 13:28:20 16.4160 567 XETR 19 July 2021 13:28:20 16.4280 384 XETR 19 July 2021 13:28:20 16.4160 39 XETR 19 July 2021 13:29:05 16.4160 500 XETR 19 July 2021 13:29:14 16.4160 355 XETR 19 July 2021 13:29:14 16.4160 28 XETR 19 July 2021 13:32:38 16.4160 310 XETR 19 July 2021 13:32:38 16.4160 123 XETR 19 July 2021 13:35:24 16.4160 218 XETR 19 July 2021 13:35:24 16.4160 209 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:03 16.4040 1,075 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:03 16.4040 892 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:03 16.4160 825 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:03 16.4040 407 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:03 16.4160 251 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:04 16.4040 756 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:04 16.3980 577 XETR 19 July 2021 13:38:04 16.3580 431 XETR 19 July 2021 13:44:14 16.4000 3,865 XETR 19 July 2021 13:44:40 16.4120 438 XETR 19 July 2021 13:44:40 16.4120 431 XETR 19 July 2021 13:45:20 16.4340 3,333 XETR 19 July 2021 13:49:42 16.4340 547 XETR 19 July 2021 13:49:43 16.4340 286 XETR 19 July 2021 13:51:42 16.4220 706 XETR 19 July 2021 13:51:42 16.4360 381 XETR 19 July 2021 13:51:42 16.4340 380 XETR 19 July 2021 13:51:44 16.4180 1,041 XETR 19 July 2021 13:51:45 16.4180 487 XETR 19 July 2021 13:56:40 16.4180 155 XETR 19 July 2021 13:56:40 16.4180 57 XETR 19 July 2021 14:00:06 16.4180 296 XETR 19 July 2021 14:00:06 16.4180 45 XETR 19 July 2021 14:03:16 16.4180 294 XETR 19 July 2021 14:03:16 16.4180 133 XETR 19 July 2021 14:04:25 16.4200 3,047 XETR 19 July 2021 14:04:25 16.4180 641 XETR 19 July 2021 14:04:25 16.4180 219 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:00 16.4060 916 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:00 16.4060 823 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:00 16.4180 429 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:00 16.4180 348 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:00 16.4180 172 XETR 19 July 2021 14:08:02 16.3980 924 XETR 19 July 2021 14:20:19 16.4200 6,682 XETR 19 July 2021 14:20:19 16.4100 1,327 XETR 19 July 2021 14:20:19 16.4100 702 XETR 19 July 2021 14:21:56 16.4320 371 XETR 19 July 2021 14:21:57 16.4300 372 XETR 19 July 2021 14:21:58 16.4300 338 XETR 19 July 2021 14:21:59 16.4300 406 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:00 16.4300 374 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:01 16.4300 340 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:02 16.4300 476 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:03 16.4300 340 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:04 16.4300 408 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:05 16.4300 374 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:06 16.4300 510 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:07 16.4300 408 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:10 16.4300 476 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:31 16.4300 476 XETR 19 July 2021 14:22:52 16.4300 724 XETR 19 July 2021 14:23:10 16.4280 372 XETR 19 July 2021 14:24:54 16.4280 769 XETR 19 July 2021 14:24:54 16.4260 417 XETR 19 July 2021 14:24:54 16.4260 341 XETR 19 July 2021 14:24:58 16.4240 337 XETR 19 July 2021 14:27:43 16.4240 1,065 XETR 19 July 2021 14:27:43 16.4160 831 XETR 19 July 2021 14:27:43 16.4180 403 XETR 19 July 2021 14:27:43 16.4180 361 XETR 19 July 2021 14:30:05 16.3020 251 XETR 19 July 2021 14:31:24 16.3460 288 XETR 19 July 2021 14:31:45 16.3420 305 XETR 19 July 2021 14:32:00 16.3060 386 XETR 19 July 2021 14:34:23 16.3080 82 XETR 19 July 2021 14:37:00 16.3080 439 XETR 19 July 2021 14:37:00 16.3080 65 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:23 16.3060 616 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:23 16.3080 473 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:24 16.3000 2,243 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:25 16.3000 423 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:49 16.3000 136 XETR 19 July 2021 14:39:49 16.3000 14 XETR 19 July 2021 14:42:26 16.3000 309 XETR 19 July 2021 14:42:31 16.3000 369 XETR 19 July 2021 14:44:31 16.3000 471 XETR 19 July 2021 14:45:10 16.3000 414 XETR 19 July 2021 14:45:10 16.3000 12 XETR 19 July 2021 14:46:58 16.3380 1,641 XETR 19 July 2021 14:46:59 16.3380 414 XETR 19 July 2021 14:47:00 16.3380 529 XETR 19 July 2021 14:47:01 16.3380 529 XETR 19 July 2021 14:47:02 16.3380 454 XETR 19 July 2021 14:47:02 16.3000 452 XETR 19 July 2021 14:47:02 16.3000 55 XETR 19 July 2021 14:49:07 16.3000 416 XETR 19 July 2021 14:49:12 16.3000 420 XETR 19 July 2021 14:50:29 16.3000 458 XETR 19 July 2021 14:50:44 16.3020 6 XETR 19 July 2021 14:53:12 16.3060 397 XETR 19 July 2021 14:53:12 16.3060 329 XETR 19 July 2021 14:54:18 16.3140 3,256 XETR 19 July 2021 14:54:19 16.3140 325 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3020 815 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3140 425 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3140 410 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3140 404 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3020 355 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3020 355 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:20 16.3060 287 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:21 16.2980 1,100 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:22 16.2980 1,207 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:23 16.2980 1,242 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:23 16.2980 574 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:23 16.2980 197 XETR 19 July 2021 15:02:24 16.2980 1,086 XETR 19 July 2021 15:04:01 16.2980 1,718 XETR 19 July 2021 15:04:01 16.2980 384 XETR 19 July 2021 15:04:04 16.2940 430 XETR 19 July 2021 15:04:04 16.2940 76 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2860 464 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2860 365 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2940 349 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2860 340 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2860 337 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:08 16.2860 334 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:19 16.2820 713 XETR 19 July 2021 15:05:19 16.2820 458 XETR 19 July 2021 15:07:49 16.2520 472 XETR 19 July 2021 15:08:37 16.2480 608 XETR 19 July 2021 15:08:37 16.2520 387 XETR 19 July 2021 15:08:37 16.2520 65 XETR 19 July 2021 15:08:39 16.2400 2,462 XETR 19 July 2021 15:08:40 16.2400 778 XETR 19 July 2021 15:09:00 16.2400 1,515 XETR 19 July 2021 15:09:00 16.2400 537 XETR 19 July 2021 15:09:00 16.2400 537 XETR 19 July 2021 15:09:05 16.2280 674 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:04 16.2280 452 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:42 16.2280 1,056 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:42 16.2160 775 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:42 16.2160 625 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:42 16.2280 36 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:46 16.2160 387 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:46 16.2160 247 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:46 16.2160 106 XETR 19 July 2021 15:10:59 16.2160 161 XETR 19 July 2021 15:15:43 16.0420 31 XETR 19 July 2021 15:18:00 16.0440 100 XETR 19 July 2021 15:18:55 16.0600 3,563 XETR 19 July 2021 15:18:55 16.0460 739 XETR 19 July 2021 15:30:32 16.0600 478 XETR 19 July 2021 15:30:44 16.0600 116 XETR 19 July 2021 15:30:44 16.0600 101 XETR 19 July 2021 15:32:50 16.0620 489 XETR 19 July 2021 15:35:02 16.0620 327 XETR 19 July 2021 15:35:02 16.0620 98 XETR 19 July 2021 15:38:10 16.1400 4,463 XETR 19 July 2021 15:38:11 16.1400 2,078 XETR 19 July 2021 15:48:48 16.1680 9 XETR 19 July 2021 15:50:00 16.1680 426 XETR 19 July 2021 15:50:25 16.1680 293 XETR 19 July 2021 15:50:25 16.1680 179 XETR 19 July 2021 15:51:11 16.1680 470 XETR 19 July 2021 15:52:27 16.1680 152 XETR 19 July 2021 15:52:27 16.1680 12 XETR 19 July 2021 15:52:44 16.1680 336 XETR 19 July 2021 15:52:44 16.1680 125 XETR 19 July 2021 15:53:46 16.1680 297 XETR 19 July 2021 15:53:46 16.1680 214 XETR 19 July 2021 15:54:59 16.1680 306 XETR 19 July 2021 15:54:59 16.1680 123 XETR 19 July 2021 15:55:10 16.1680 279 XETR 19 July 2021 15:55:10 16.1680 189 XETR 19 July 2021 15:56:37 16.1680 118 XETR 19 July 2021 15:56:37 16.1680 108 XETR 19 July 2021 15:57:23 16.1680 303 XETR 19 July 2021 15:57:23 16.1680 185 XETR 19 July 2021 15:57:59 16.1680 265 XETR 19 July 2021 15:57:59 16.1680 197 XETR 19 July 2021 15:59:22 16.1680 326 XETR 19 July 2021 15:59:22 16.1680 175 XETR 19 July 2021 16:00:05 16.1680 304 XETR 19 July 2021 16:00:05 16.1680 198 XETR 19 July 2021 16:00:53 16.1680 220 XETR 19 July 2021 16:02:24 16.1680 340 XETR 19 July 2021 16:02:24 16.1680 118 XETR 19 July 2021 16:02:53 16.1680 493 XETR 19 July 2021 16:03:47 16.1680 316 XETR 19 July 2021 16:03:47 16.1680 162 XETR 19 July 2021 16:05:17 16.1680 332 XETR 19 July 2021 16:05:17 16.1680 140 XETR 19 July 2021 16:05:42 16.1680 262 XETR 19 July 2021 16:05:42 16.1680 193 XETR 19 July 2021 16:07:00 16.1680 453 XETR 19 July 2021 16:08:39 16.1680 350 XETR 19 July 2021 16:08:39 16.1680 99 XETR 19 July 2021 16:08:41 16.1680 367 XETR 19 July 2021 16:08:41 16.1680 47 XETR 19 July 2021 16:08:41 16.1680 28 XETR 19 July 2021 16:10:15 16.1680 426 XETR 19 July 2021 16:11:33 16.1680 267 XETR 19 July 2021 16:11:33 16.1680 230 XETR 19 July 2021 16:11:45 16.1680 515 XETR 19 July 2021 16:13:37 16.1680 306 XETR 19 July 2021 16:14:50 16.1680 462 XETR 19 July 2021 16:15:30 16.1680 339 XETR 19 July 2021 16:15:30 16.1680 336 XETR 19 July 2021 16:15:30 16.1680 208 XETR 19 July 2021 16:15:30 16.1680 153 XETR 19 July 2021 16:15:30 16.1680 62 XETR 19 July 2021 16:17:24 16.1680 405 XETR 19 July 2021 16:17:24 16.1680 38 XETR 19 July 2021 16:18:04 16.1680 347 XETR 19 July 2021 16:18:04 16.1680 99 XETR 19 July 2021 16:19:04 16.1680 498 XETR 19 July 2021 16:20:59 16.1680 321 XETR 19 July 2021 16:20:59 16.1680 141 XETR 19 July 2021 16:21:09 16.1680 289 XETR 19 July 2021 16:21:09 16.1680 224 XETR 19 July 2021 16:22:45 16.1680 123 XETR 19 July 2021 16:22:45 16.1680 9 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:41 16.1680 512 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:41 16.1680 386 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:41 16.1680 193 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:43 16.1680 294 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:43 16.1680 173 XETR 19 July 2021 16:26:46 16.1680 276 XETR 19 July 2021 16:26:46 16.1680 179 XETR 19 July 2021 16:28:19 16.1680 290 XETR 19 July 2021 16:28:19 16.1680 169 XETR 19 July 2021 16:28:42 16.1680 492 XETR 19 July 2021 16:30:47 16.1680 454 XETR 19 July 2021 16:31:49 16.1680 371 XETR 19 July 2021 16:31:49 16.1680 343 XETR 19 July 2021 16:31:49 16.1680 271 XETR 19 July 2021 16:31:49 16.1680 88 XETR 19 July 2021 16:31:49 16.1680 72 XETR 19 July 2021 16:32:40 16.1680 267 XETR 19 July 2021 16:34:30 16.1680 297 XETR 19 July 2021 16:35:47 16.1680 244 XETR 19 July 2021 16:35:47 16.1680 223 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1660 1,399 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1680 814 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1660 801 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1660 627 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1680 595 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1680 512 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1680 417 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:49 16.1680 409 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:50 16.1640 2,099 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:50 16.1660 1,819 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:50 16.1640 523 XETR 19 July 2021 16:36:50 16.1640 523 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1580 1,959 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1580 1,679 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1580 1,539 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 1,349 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 1,064 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 923 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 768 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 367 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 352 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 255 XETR 19 July 2021 16:37:18 16.1560 192 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:39 16.1560 1,772 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:39 16.1560 1,238 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:39 16.1560 819 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:39 16.1560 819 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:39 16.1560 141 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:40 16.1560 819 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:40 16.1560 644 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:41 16.1560 644 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:42 16.1560 761 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:42 16.1560 702 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:42 16.1560 644 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:43 16.1560 761 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:43 16.1460 443 XETR 19 July 2021 16:39:50 16.1460 124 XETR 19 July 2021 16:40:09 16.1460 424 XETR 19 July 2021 16:40:09 16.1460 69 XETR 19 July 2021 16:42:28 16.1460 439 XETR 19 July 2021 16:42:28 16.1460 7 XETR 19 July 2021 16:43:25 16.1460 263 XETR 19 July 2021 16:43:25 16.1460 216 XETR 19 July 2021 16:44:29 16.1460 421 XETR 19 July 2021 16:46:44 16.1460 451 XETR 19 July 2021 16:47:24 16.1460 511 XETR 19 July 2021 16:47:24 16.1460 5 XETR 19 July 2021 16:48:45 16.1460 199 XETR 19 July 2021 16:50:54 16.1460 512 XETR 19 July 2021 16:51:41 16.1460 320 XETR 19 July 2021 16:51:41 16.1460 137 XETR 19 July 2021 16:53:11 16.1460 276 XETR 19 July 2021 16:53:11 16.1460 162 XETR 19 July 2021 16:55:13 16.1460 302 XETR 19 July 2021 16:55:13 16.1460 158 XETR 19 July 2021 16:56:15 16.1460 266 XETR 19 July 2021 16:56:15 16.1460 185 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:31 16.2020 738 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:31 16.2020 731 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:31 16.2020 583 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:32 16.1980 617 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:39 16.1980 2,715 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:39 16.1980 2,534 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:39 16.1900 1,819 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:39 16.1900 615 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:40 16.1900 762 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:40 16.1900 738 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:40 16.1900 555 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:43 16.1900 5,966 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:43 16.1900 2,353 XETR 19 July 2021 17:00:43 16.1900 1,330 XETR 19 July 2021 17:07:12 16.1900 498 XETR 19 July 2021 17:07:12 16.1900 74 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:21 16.1900 445 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:23 16.1900 3,021 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:23 16.1900 1,336 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:23 16.1900 719 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:23 16.1900 487 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:23 16.1900 82 XETR 19 July 2021 17:08:39 16.2000 6,406 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:39 16.3020 752 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:39 16.3020 690 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:39 16.3020 690 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:39 16.3020 689 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:40 16.3000 941 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:40 16.3000 904 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:40 16.3000 605 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:40 16.3000 22 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:41 16.3000 822 XETR 19 July 2021 17:09:41 16.3000 49 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.2820 1,224 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3000 1,102 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3000 1,069 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3000 822 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3040 816 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3040 703 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3000 639 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.2080 616 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.2920 356 XETR 19 July 2021 17:11:40 16.3040 342 XETR 19 July 2021 17:17:01 16.2920 3,097 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:44 16.3080 893 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:44 16.3040 868 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:44 16.3060 533 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:44 16.3080 332 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:44 16.3000 332 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:45 16.3000 4,759 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:46 16.3000 1,815 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:47 16.3000 271 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:48 16.3000 271 XETR 19 July 2021 17:19:49 16.3000 538 XETR 19 July 2021 17:20:01 16.3000 6,309 XETR 19 July 2021 17:20:01 16.3000 2,142 XETR 19 July 2021 17:20:01 16.3000 706 XETR 19 July 2021 17:20:01 16.3000 465 XETR 19 July 2021 17:20:02 16.3000 378 XETR 19 July 2021 17:25:14 16.3080 837 XETR 19 July 2021 17:25:15 16.3080 2,570 XETR 19 July 2021 17:25:16 16.3080 1,945 XETR 19 July 2021 17:30:04 16.3120 3,033 XETR 19 July 2021 17:30:05 16.3120 2,224 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:03 16.5000 200,000 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:03 16.5000 12,625 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:15 16.5000 45,277 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:15 16.5000 4,723 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:30 16.5000 50,000 XETR 19 July 2021 17:35:48 16.5000 4,546 XETR 19 July 2021 17:37:23 16.5000 177 XETR Sum 16.425546 1,050,000 19 July 2021 Weighted average price Total 20 July 2021 10:19:04 16.5000 786 XETR 20 July 2021 10:19:04 16.5000 4,200 XETR 20 July 2021 10:20:40 16.5000 500 XETR 20 July 2021 10:21:44 16.5000 172 XETR 20 July 2021 10:23:23 16.5000 175 XETR 20 July 2021 10:25:06 16.5000 162 XETR 20 July 2021 10:26:45 16.5000 169 XETR 20 July 2021 10:28:32 16.5000 173 XETR 20 July 2021 10:30:49 16.5000 162 XETR 20 July 2021 10:31:15 16.5000 406 XETR 20 July 2021 10:32:07 16.5000 524 XETR 20 July 2021 10:33:00 16.5000 176 XETR 20 July 2021 10:35:45 16.5000 179 XETR 20 July 2021 10:38:46 16.5000 170 XETR 20 July 2021 10:41:54 16.5000 168 XETR 20 July 2021 10:54:52 16.5000 1,600 XETR 20 July 2021 10:54:52 16.5000 4,200 XETR 20 July 2021 10:54:52 16.5000 3,251 XETR 20 July 2021 10:56:15 16.5000 49 XETR 20 July 2021 10:58:14 16.5000 49 XETR 20 July 2021 11:00:34 16.5000 49 XETR 20 July 2021 11:02:19 16.5000 49 XETR 20 July 2021 11:02:50 16.5000 172 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 1,677 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 1,901 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 406 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 896 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 2,432 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 224 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 4,200 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 2,363 XETR 20 July 2021 11:39:10 16.5000 380 XETR 20 July 2021 11:43:46 16.5000 4,274 XETR 20 July 2021 11:43:46 16.4000 158 XETR 20 July 2021 11:43:47 16.5000 3,198 XETR 20 July 2021 11:43:48 16.5000 385 XETR 20 July 2021 11:56:30 16.5000 158 XETR 20 July 2021 12:01:33 16.5000 164 XETR 20 July 2021 12:02:13 16.5000 416 XETR 20 July 2021 12:02:23 16.5000 416 XETR 20 July 2021 12:06:35 16.5000 158 XETR 20 July 2021 12:07:02 16.5000 416 XETR 20 July 2021 12:07:02 16.5000 228 XETR 20 July 2021 12:11:46 16.5000 182 XETR 20 July 2021 12:18:02 16.5000 174 XETR 20 July 2021 12:21:27 16.5000 416 XETR 20 July 2021 12:21:27 16.5000 289 XETR 20 July 2021 12:21:27 16.5000 127 XETR 20 July 2021 12:21:27 16.5000 416 XETR 20 July 2021 14:24:37 16.5000 121 XETR 20 July 2021 14:30:43 16.5000 187 XETR 20 July 2021 14:37:21 16.5000 172 XETR 20 July 2021 14:43:13 16.5000 187 XETR 20 July 2021 14:49:28 16.5000 161 XETR 20 July 2021 14:55:00 16.5000 164 XETR 20 July 2021 15:00:45 16.5000 163 XETR 20 July 2021 15:06:43 16.5000 182 XETR 20 July 2021 15:12:50 16.5000 166 XETR 20 July 2021 15:18:09 16.5000 180 XETR 20 July 2021 15:22:48 16.5000 519 XETR 20 July 2021 15:23:05 16.5000 158 XETR 20 July 2021 15:24:17 16.5000 90 XETR 20 July 2021 15:24:17 16.5000 1,510 XETR 20 July 2021 15:27:15 16.5000 123 XETR 20 July 2021 15:27:15 16.5000 65 XETR 20 July 2021 15:32:05 16.5000 182 XETR 20 July 2021 15:35:49 16.5000 50 XETR 20 July 2021 15:35:49 16.5000 121 XETR 20 July 2021 15:37:43 16.5000 159 XETR 20 July 2021 15:39:33 16.5000 175 XETR 20 July 2021 15:41:34 16.5000 181 XETR 20 July 2021 17:36:52 16.5000 2,818 XETR Sum 16.499693 51,429 20 July 2021 Weighted average price Total 21 July 2021 09:04:03 16.5000 1,209 XETR 21 July 2021 09:06:50 16.5000 400 XETR 21 July 2021 09:10:40 16.5000 153 XETR 21 July 2021 09:13:38 16.5000 161 XETR 21 July 2021 09:18:48 16.5000 172 XETR 21 July 2021 09:24:37 16.5000 4,500 XETR 21 July 2021 09:24:46 16.5000 178 XETR 21 July 2021 09:24:52 16.5000 1,000 XETR 21 July 2021 09:31:16 16.5000 168 XETR 21 July 2021 09:38:08 16.5000 152 XETR 21 July 2021 09:45:01 16.5000 149 XETR 21 July 2021 09:52:07 16.5000 173 XETR 21 July 2021 10:00:07 16.5000 171 XETR 21 July 2021 10:06:24 16.5000 176 XETR 21 July 2021 10:08:27 16.5000 260 XETR 21 July 2021 10:13:38 16.5000 151 XETR 21 July 2021 10:13:52 16.5000 431 XETR 21 July 2021 10:21:01 16.5000 159 XETR 21 July 2021 10:29:23 16.5000 154 XETR 21 July 2021 10:37:49 16.5000 83 XETR 21 July 2021 11:25:26 16.5000 962 XETR 21 July 2021 11:27:42 16.5000 143 XETR 21 July 2021 11:27:42 16.5000 27 XETR 21 July 2021 11:29:29 16.5000 161 XETR 21 July 2021 11:38:41 16.5000 153 XETR 21 July 2021 11:48:33 16.5000 149 XETR 21 July 2021 11:58:13 16.5000 154 XETR 21 July 2021 12:08:14 16.5000 76 XETR 21 July 2021 13:03:46 16.5000 144 XETR 21 July 2021 13:10:58 16.5000 174 XETR 21 July 2021 13:17:00 16.4500 16 XETR 21 July 2021 14:08:55 16.5000 92 XETR 21 July 2021 14:21:22 16.5000 175 XETR 21 July 2021 14:33:54 16.5000 178 XETR 21 July 2021 14:46:01 16.5000 167 XETR 21 July 2021 14:57:21 16.5000 169 XETR 21 July 2021 15:09:05 16.5000 178 XETR 21 July 2021 15:20:14 16.5000 29 XETR 21 July 2021 15:20:14 16.5000 135 XETR 21 July 2021 15:29:13 16.5000 180 XETR 21 July 2021 15:34:06 16.5000 157 XETR 21 July 2021 15:38:06 16.5000 179 XETR 21 July 2021 15:41:58 16.5000 176 XETR 21 July 2021 15:48:33 16.5000 85 XETR 21 July 2021 16:30:05 16.5000 10 XETR 21 July 2021 16:37:28 16.5000 156 XETR 21 July 2021 16:44:54 16.5000 162 XETR 21 July 2021 16:47:57 16.5000 251 XETR 21 July 2021 16:52:31 16.5000 164 XETR 21 July 2021 16:59:46 16.5000 10 XETR 21 July 2021 16:59:46 16.5000 142 XETR 21 July 2021 17:06:10 16.5000 175 XETR 21 July 2021 17:06:59 16.5000 872 XETR 21 July 2021 17:06:59 16.5000 760 XETR 21 July 2021 17:07:25 16.5000 912 XETR 21 July 2021 17:07:26 16.5000 502 XETR 21 July 2021 17:08:26 16.5000 1,140 XETR 21 July 2021 17:09:05 16.5000 836 XETR 21 July 2021 17:09:06 16.5000 413 XETR 21 July 2021 17:10:06 16.5000 760 XETR 21 July 2021 17:10:46 16.5000 760 XETR 21 July 2021 17:11:46 16.5000 341 XETR 21 July 2021 17:12:26 16.5000 972 XETR 21 July 2021 17:12:37 16.5000 92 XETR 21 July 2021 17:13:28 16.5000 165 XETR 21 July 2021 17:13:36 16.5000 666 XETR 21 July 2021 17:20:07 16.5000 80 XETR 21 July 2021 17:20:07 16.5000 81 XETR 21 July 2021 17:22:48 16.5000 391 XETR 21 July 2021 17:24:19 16.5000 344 XETR 21 July 2021 17:29:19 16.5000 47 XETR 21 July 2021 17:30:09 16.4500 216 XETR Sum 16.499545 25,479 21 July 2021 Weighted average price Total 22 July 2021 09:04:26 16.5000 111 XETR 22 July 2021 09:48:21 16.5000 276 XETR 22 July 2021 10:32:41 16.5000 280 XETR 22 July 2021 10:55:21 16.5000 264 XETR 22 July 2021 11:16:21 16.5000 279 XETR 22 July 2021 12:22:51 16.5000 52 XETR 22 July 2021 13:07:25 16.5000 48 XETR 22 July 2021 13:08:24 16.5000 49 XETR 22 July 2021 13:09:24 16.5000 50 XETR 22 July 2021 13:13:32 16.5000 54 XETR 22 July 2021 15:41:33 16.5000 264 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 1,982 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 10,910 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 230 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 469 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 225 XETR 22 July 2021 15:43:46 16.5000 22 XETR 22 July 2021 15:59:01 16.5000 146 XETR 22 July 2021 16:08:23 16.5000 236 XETR Sum 16.5000 15,947 22 July 2021 Weighted average price Total 23 July 2021 11:07:18 16.5000 9,675 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 3,040 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 1,261 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 2,015 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 745 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 361 XETR 23 July 2021 11:07:19 16.5000 289 XETR 23 July 2021 11:31:51 16.5000 337 XETR 23 July 2021 11:31:51 16.5000 1,441 XETR 23 July 2021 11:31:51 16.5000 714 XETR 23 July 2021 12:34:38 16.5000 798 XETR 23 July 2021 12:34:38 16.5000 1,288 XETR 23 July 2021 12:34:38 16.5000 1,238 XETR 23 July 2021 12:34:59 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:34:59 16.5000 2,307 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:00 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:01 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:02 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:03 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:04 16.5000 152 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:05 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:06 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:07 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:08 16.5000 121 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:09 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:10 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:11 16.5000 94 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:12 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:13 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:14 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:15 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:16 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:17 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:18 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:19 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:20 16.5000 97 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:21 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:22 16.5000 77 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:23 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:24 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:25 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:26 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:27 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:28 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:29 16.5000 47 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:30 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:31 16.5000 37 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:32 16.5000 475 XETR 23 July 2021 12:35:33 16.5000 137 XETR 23 July 2021 12:36:04 16.4400 562 XETR 23 July 2021 12:59:51 16.5000 751 XETR 23 July 2021 12:59:51 16.5000 782 XETR 23 July 2021 12:59:51 16.5000 795 XETR Sum 16.498937 31,710 23 July 2021 Weighted average price Total Sum Weighted Average Price (EUR) Total 19/07/2021 - 23/07/2021 16.4847442 1,174,565

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

