Addition of CMO position underscores company's continued and amplified growth in the digital identity space and ability to attract innovative, top-caliber talent

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition of Anna Convery as chief marketing officer.

Convery joins Jumio from Radware, a leading cybersecurity provider, where she held the global position of chief marketing officer for nearly five years. In this role she was responsible for the marketing strategy that shaped the future of the Radware brand while directly increasing the marketing contribution to drive revenue and increase market share. Prior to Radware, Convery held marketing, sales and product management roles at OpenSpan and NICE Systems Ltd. With extensive experience in cybersecurity, AML, fraud, robotic process automation, voice analytics, biometrics, enterprise customer experience and customer journey analytics, Convery focuses on building highly scalable, highly optimized marketing functions that deliver revenue and market value.

Convery's appointment is the latest development in a landmark year for Jumio in which the company grew revenue and sales over 150% in Q2 2021, achieved all-time record sales for its end-to-end AML compliance solutions, welcomed Bala Kumar as chief product officer and secured a $150 million investment from Great Hill Partners.

"I am so proud to welcome Anna to the team. It's because of Jumio's position as a leader in the digital identity market that we're able to continuously attract top-caliber talent across all functions, from sales and marketing to technology, innovation and customer experience," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. "Anna's experience in building powerful, public brands will be invaluable to Jumio as we accelerate our growth strategy."

Convery, recognized as a Woman of the Year in Technology by the Georgia chapter of Women in Technology, is a longtime advocate for the advancement of STEM education and professional development for women and girls.

"I am delighted to join a global world-class leadership team and to help further Jumio's mission to make the internet a safer place. I very much look forward to working with Jumio's extensive and ever-growing network of customers and partners," Convery said.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 400 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

