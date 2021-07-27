Cerba Research today announced it was awarded a five-year contract for Clinical Central Laboratory Services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

NIAID conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. Findings from this research are vital to NIAID's efforts to advance vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tools to better diagnose, prevent, and treat infectious diseases. Cerba Research will provide clinical laboratory screening and safety testing for NIAID-supported clinical trials within the infectious disease area.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our depth and breadth of central and specialty lab solutions across the globe to support NIAID. Through our innovative mindset, courageous people, and our work in vaccines and treatments in the field of infectious diseases, we understand the importance in bringing these to people. Hence, we are committed to supporting the NIAID's clinical research initiatives to improve health," said Mario Papillon, chief executive officer, Cerba Research.

About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a leading healthcare company with end-to-end drug development and diagnostic solutions to optimize R&D drug productivity and commercialization. Providing early phase research, clinical development through central laboratory and diagnostic services, assay and biomarker development and validation. Cerba Research works with government agencies, non-government organisations as well as pharma and biotech organisations to change the shape of clinical development.

About NIH NIAID

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. NIAID is composed of 7 research divisions: the Division of AIDS; the Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation; the Division of Clinical Research; the Division of Extramural Activities; the Division of Intramural Research; the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; and the Dale and Betty Bumpers Vaccine Research Center. NIAID scientists conduct intramural research in laboratories located in Bethesda, Rockville, and Frederick, Maryland, and in Hamilton, Montana. More information on NIAID programs, committees, and initiatives can be found on NIAID's web site at www.niaid.nih.gov.

