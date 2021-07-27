Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Armando Calvo Chico to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately, subject to applicable regulatory and exchange approvals. As CRO, Mr. Calvo will lead Mobi724's sales strategy and oversee the Company's global sales performance. Mr. Calvo will be based in Mobi724's Mexico City office.

"We are excited to add Armando to our management team as we continue to advance our business plans in the Latin American market," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724. "Armando's extensive knowledge of Latin America, as well as his experience across a wide range of business activities, will help support Mobi724's continued growth and strategic direction."

Mr. Calvo brings a wealth of strategic and executive level success with nearly 30 years of extensive international experience in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, with a strong focus on strategy, M&A, business development, institutional relations and corporate business sales. Mr. Calvo joins Mobi724 from Kushki, an innovative payments platform servicing Latin America, where he was a Vice President, responsible for delivering sales and revenues for the Mexico and Central America regions. During his career, Mr. Calvo has also held senior positions at a number of fintech and telecom companies including Broxel, Telefonica Corporation and AT&T Corporation. During his tenure with AT&T, Mr. Calvo held the position of Chief Strategy Officer, VP Enterprise Business Solutions for Mexico & Latin America and sat as a Board Member on four different subsidiaries owned by DirecTV & AT&T. In addition to his fintech and telecom experience, Mr. Calvo has a background in private banking and trading, having worked for BBVA (Bancomer) and Vector Casa de Bolsa in Mexico. Mr. Calvo is fluent in both English and Spanish, and holds a BA and Finance Degree from Anahuac University in Mexico City, as well as an MBA from the IE Business School in Madrid.

"Mobi724's technology helps retailers and credit card issuers address real challenges and I look forward to joining the company at this stage of its growth," said Armando Calvo Chico, CRO of Mobi724. "Latin America represents a large and growing market that is highly fragmented. Through our technology we believe there is an opportunity for us to consolidate this market and create a network of AI-driven card-linked offers and rewards that will benefit all stakeholders."

Highlights of the Grant of Stock Options :

The Company also announced that on June 26, 2021, its Board of Directors granted 1,000,000 stock options under its Stock Option Plan to Mr. Calvo as part of his remuneration package (the "Options"). The Options shall have an exercise price which is the higher of: i) 0.075 cents; or ii) the market price at the close of business today, shall expire 3 years from the date of the grant and shall vest as follows: one-third 90 days after the commencement of the date of their grant (the "Initial Vesting Date"); one-third 12 months after the Initial Vesting Date; and one-third 24 months after the Initial Vesting Date.

Shareholders are welcome to consult the details of the Options Plan available on SEDAR.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

