ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Launches WinQuik App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now Win Money Playing Four Game-Types

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced the launch of WinQuik app's fourth game-type, Daily Dozen. The new free-to-play game allows users to predict what will happen that day in sports. Those who predict all twelve scenarios correctly will win cash prizes.

"In my 20-plus years as a sportscaster for the NFL, MLB and NCAA, I've covered thousands of live sporting events. Fans love to predict not only who will win, but what will happen during the game," said ClickStream Chief Content Officer Amber Theoharis. "With our new game Daily Dozen, we allow users to tap into that excitement without having to bet their own money. It's free-to-play and the cash pot rolls over nightly if there are no winners. It's addictive, and sports fans will go crazy for it."

Daily Dozen is WinQuik's first venture into predictive sports gaming. New games are available every morning Thursday through Sunday. Users are asked 12 true/false questions predicting various outcomes of global sporting events taking place that day. Answers are based on whether a user believes the prediction will happen or not. The game will lock at a set time each day by which all answers must be submitted. A user must get all 12 predictions correct to win the cash prize.

WinQuik is a free-to-play, fast-paced gaming app that features 1 v. 1 trivia challenges, solo-play trivia games, and the live-trivia quiz The Big Game hosted by actor Pooch Hall Thursday nights at 9:30pm ET. The games feature multiple pop-culture categories. Players have several different ways to win real cash prizes daily. WinQuik is free to download in all major app stores for both iOS and Android. With the launch of Daily Dozen, WinQuik now offers four different ways to play games and win money.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

