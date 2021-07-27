Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
AEX Gold Inc.: Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 26, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 128,300 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAEX Gold Inc
b)LEI:213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.

ISIN: CA00108V1022

b)Nature of the transaction:Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c)Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. 07/22/21- $0.55
2. 07/23/21- $0.55

3. 07/23/21- $0.52

1. 47,800
2. 65,500

3. 15,000

d)

Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:
  • Price:

128,300

$0.54

e)Date of the transaction(s):July 22nd, 2021, and July 23rd, 2021
f)Place of the transactionXTSX

Enquiries:

AEX Gold Inc.
Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations+44 7713 126727
ew@aexgold.com
Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO+354 665 2003
eo@aexgold.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
Camarco (Financial PR)+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis

Further Information:

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657203/Notification-of-Transactions-of-DirectorsPersons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-PDMRs

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
