New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new social media content services contract with one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency trading platforms, worldwide.

With headquarters in London, UK, Hashoff's newest key account is a European based cryptocurrency trading platform which leverages tokenized assets onto proprietary technology, making complex cryptocurrency trading more efficient and accessible.

The trading platform connects the world's largest cryptocurrencies and traditional finance - through thousands of tokenized exchange-traded assets. Specifically, the platform streamlines access to trade nearly all publicly traded equities and coin-based assets around the world, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Dogecoin.

The initial campaign for this new key account will focus on enhancing new user account conversion rates in the USA by engaging Hashoff to activate top ranked social media content publishers to demonstrate the cryptocurrency platform to a new US based audience. Hashoff's role is to provide a steady flow of video-based content that can be used for owned and paid media to promote the company and demystify their proprietary cryptocurrency trading platform.

This initiative is an extension of the client's long term growth plan to expand into North American markets and take a leadership position in the global cryptocurrency sector.

Charlie Thomas, acting CSO of Hashoff, reports, "We are excited to launch into the global financial services category in advance of launching Hashoff version 2.0. This latest new key account opens the cryptocurrency market and is another important step in driving Hashoff towards a leadership position in providing video-based social media content marketing services. This key account joins our portfolio of global brand customers in the digital sports entertainment and gaming, consumer packaged brands and retail sector."

DGTL Holdings also reports the appointment of Mr. Sean Ty as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2021. Mr. Ty is currently the principal of Ty Consulting Inc., a firm providing corporate accounting services and comes to DGTL with extensive experience in both public and private companies across a broad range of industries. Mr. Ty replaces Mr. Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. DGTL would like to thank Mr. Davis for his numerous contributions in the growth of the Company to date.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB exchange as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.i Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

