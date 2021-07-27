Humanity 2.0 Appoints Jean Oelwang to Board of Advisors Committee - Rome, Italy

Non-Profit assembling world's greatest strategic minds in collaboration with Holy See (Vatican) based impact initiatives

VATICAN CITY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Jean Oelwang to its advisory committee which oversees our ethics and strategic direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.

Jean Oelwang, President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team, Senior Partner at Virgin

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Jean is a true servant of humanity. Her experience, conviction, and passion are only a few reasons we invited her to be on our board. We are grateful she humbly accepted this position and I look forward to working together to advance Humanity 2.0."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo; President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Bill Hilf; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Matt Bird; Chief Executive Officer, CommPro Worldwide

Tae Yoo; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Fr. Philip Larrey; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Jean Oelwang

Jean Oelwang is the President and Trustee for Virgin Unite and Senior Partner at the B Team. In 2003, Jean left her post as joint CEO of Virgin Mobile Australia to begin working with Richard Branson and the Virgin staff from around the world to create Virgin Unite.

Over the last 12 years, Jean has worked with partners to create new approaches to social and environmental issues, such as the Branson Centres of Entrepreneurship and a global platform to support budding entrepreneurs. She has helped incubate a number of global leadership initiatives such as The Elders, the Carbon War Room, The B Team, and Ocean Unite. In addition, Jean has been instrumental in working with Virgin's businesses and others worldwide to put driving positive change at their core.

In her previous life, Jean lived and worked on six continents helping to lead successful mobile phone start-ups in South Africa, Colombia, Bulgaria, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and the US. Jean has long explored the overlap of the business and social sectors and has been involved in both, having worked for the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife in Australia, and in numerous volunteer roles, including a stint as a VISTA volunteer where she worked with - and learned from - homeless teens in Chicago. She sits on the Advisory Council for The Elders and the Boards of the Carbon War Room, Ocean Unite, Ocean Elders, and Just Capital. She is also a Senior Partner in the B Team.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private, and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

