Centaris Again Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Centaris, formed earlier this year through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources and Business Communication Systems, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This is the 8th time the firm has been honored and the 6th year in a row.

The annual ranking is considered one of the technology industry's most prestigious measures, showcasing top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. The MSP 501 list recognizes providers based on metrics that include recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors based on confidential data collected in March-May of 2021.

Centaris, which serves more than 1,500 businesses nationwide and is located in Sterling Heights, Mich., has previously been honored in 2013, 2014 and each year between 2016-2020.

The Centaris team recently celebrated its staff members and 8th MSP award during a special outing at Jimmy John's Field in Utica, Michigan.

"We are truly humbled to be recognized in the Channel Futures MSP 501 list,' said Curtis R. Hicks II, president and CEO of Centaris.

This year the ranking attracted a record number of applicants in one of the most competitive surveys since the list began in 2006. The MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. "This year's list was clearly one of the best ever on record."

"Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "We extend our congratulations to the winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the growth and success of the managed services sector."

About Centaris: Formed in 2021, by the merger of the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS), Centaris provides a full suite of computer technology managed IT services, including products like Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services. CCR, founded in 1981, served as a national provider of business technology solutions for small and medium-sized companies. BCS, founded in 1975, delivered design and implementation of voice-data-video enterprise and networking solutions nationwide, with certification in servicing IP communications, as well as wired and wireless business telecom and cloud-based systems. BCS is an award-winning NEC authorized distributer and master carrier services agent representing internet and voice technology providers. Today Centaris serves a client set of 1,500-plus businesses nationwide having grown to become the premier IT services company in Michigan dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.centaris.com.

About Channel Futures: Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Its properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, it welcomes 7,400+ subscribers to its research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to digital communities, 18,200+ students to training programs and 225,000 delegates to events. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

