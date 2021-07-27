Tropical Racing, Inc. Opened a New Round of Financing Under Its Regulation A+ Offering

VERSAILLES, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Tropical Racing, Inc. (the "Company" or "Tropical Racing") - a Thoroughbred racing and breeding operation - plans to expand its operations through growth of inventory, location, and land. On May 5, 2021, Tropical Racing opened a new financing round under its Regulation A, Tier 2 ("Reg. A") qualified offering, exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, following demand from existing and new investors to purchase shares. This financing round will terminate on the earlier of the initial raise of $20.58 million, on March 10, 2023, or by discretion of the board of directors. The subscription opportunity will be available to qualified U.S. and International Investors.

Tropical Racing is currently offering its units of securities (the "Units"), to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Each Unit offered at a purchase price of $3.50 per Unit is comprised of one Class A Share of Common Stock and one Class A Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants") to purchase one additional Class A Share (a "Warrant Share"). One Warrant is required to purchase one additional Warrant Share at an exercise price of $5.00 per Warrant, subject to certain adjustments. The Warrants are exercisable immediately and terminating on the date that is the eighteen (18) month anniversary of the issuance of the Warrant. The minimum investment is 300 Units or $1,050. The Company's offering circular, qualified by the SEC on March 10, 2021, can be viewed at www.tropicalracing.com/investors or by clicking here www.invest.tropicalracing.com.

"We are grateful for the contribution our shareholders' investment provides in the growth of Tropical Racing and success in our breeding and racing operations," said Tropical Racing Chief Executive Officer Troy Levy.

Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and Exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional before investing. Any questions regarding Tropical Racing or the investment process should be directed to the Company via email at info@tropicalracing.com or the investor hotline at +1 859-214-7904.

About Regulation A

In the United States, under the Securities Act of 1933, any offer to sell securities must either be registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or meet certain qualifications to exempt it from such registration. Regulation A (or Reg A) contains rules providing exemptions from the registration requirements, allowing some companies to use public solicitations to offer and sell their securities without having to register the securities with the SEC. Regulation A offerings are intended to make access to capital possible for small and medium-sized companies and to allow non-accredited investors to participate in the offering. The regulation is found under Title 17 of the Code of Federal Regulations, chapter 2, part 230.

About Tropical Racing, Inc.

Tropical Racing is a thoroughbred horse breeding and racing company that operates its business primarily through three functions: 1) horse ownership syndication; 2) horse training, breeding, and racing; 3) and pinhooking of young thoroughbred livestock. The Company has one active wholly-owned subsidiary - Circle 8 Ranch Corp. - a corporation organized under the State of Florida on or about March 9, 2019. Tropical Racing, Inc. was incorporated on March 31, 2017 in the State of Florida and was authorized to do business in the State of Kentucky on February 19, 2019. The Company's principal office is located at 1740 Grassy Springs Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383. The Company's telephone number is +1 (561) 513-8767.

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tropical Racing, Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our business activities; (ii) our ability to meet our milestones; (iii) our ability to select, purchase and train thoroughbred assets with profit-yielding potential. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

