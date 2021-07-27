

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance agreeing with the International Trade Commission's or 'ITC' conclusion that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.



In March 2019, Hanwha initiated ITC Investigation against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent.



In June 2020, the Commission issued its final determination in JinkoSolar's favor, affirming the Administrative Law Judge's initial determination in April, which was based on analysis of detailed, expert testimony, that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe Hanwha's patent.



After Hanwha appealed the case, a three judge panel from the Federal Circuit agreed decisively with the ITC.



