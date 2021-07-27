Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on July 26, 2021.

All of the matters submitted to the Company's shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated June 21, 2021, were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to:

set the number of directors at five;

elect David H. Brett, Dale Reimer, John Brown, Rolf van Dreisum and Anton Novak as directors;

re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors;

approve an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders regarding the creation of a Control Person;

approve a special resolution regarding the consolidation of the share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares without par value being consolidated into one common share without par value; and

re-approve the Company's stock option plan.

The Company excluded the shareholder votes from Anton Novak regarding the resolutions approving the creation of the Control Person.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and to welcome new director, Anton Novak, to the board of directors of the Company.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other exploration targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91295