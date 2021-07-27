Masterbeat Corp: MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine for Its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has ordered a 632 Cubic Inch (ci) Warrior Engine from Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) for its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build.

The 632CI Warrior Engine Block is manufactured by Dart Machinery, Inc. (DART) and is a 632 ci Aluminum Stroker Block with 10.200" Inch Deck Heights and a 4.600" Bore Size. Atop this amazing block sits a set of Brodix "BIG BRODIE" Fully CNC Machined HIGHFLOW 440CFM cylinder heads, a CALLIES forged steel crankshaft, CALLIES H Beam connecting rods, JE Forged 10:1 compression pistons, Plasma Moly Speed Pro piston rings, CLEVITE H Series main and rod bearings, Custom Mechanical Roller camshaft, Lifters and Rocker Arms with Wall Pushrods. The Intake Manifold is a Billet ALIEN Intake with Dual Fuel Injectors Ports Per Cylinder, Integral Dual Throttle Body with built in fuel regulator. The engine is sealed and bolted together with two of the best known names in the industry, Fel-Pro Performance MLS gaskets and ARP Bolts and Fasteners.

The engine has a NRE Billet SFI Approved Harmonic Damper with 60 Tooth Trigger. The Engine Computer comes with a Safety Package consisting of additional sensors that monitor water temperature, oil pressure, air fuel ratio, fuel pressure, ignition, timing and so much more. If any reading falls outside of the set parameters, the motor will go into an engine safety mode, protecting the engine from damage. The Terminator Max Computer also has transmission control that will control JTEC's "Stage7" 4L85E Custom Built Transmission with Billet Torque Converter and paddle shift capability.

As previously released, JTEC's 1968 Pro Touring Camaro build also features Roadster's SPEC Chassis utilizing an engineered approach focused on using the latest in manufacturing technology to build the lightest, strongest, and easiest to install complete chassis system available. The technology implemented into these chassis streamline procedures results in lower cost and shorter lead (build) times. The SPEC IFS Chassis is engineered to deliver outstanding performance wrapped up in a user-friendly package. A completely new proprietary suspension geometry has been designed to provide the best balance of ride quality and performance in its class.

Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corporation stated, "Our 1968 Pro Touring Camaro will have the best of the best for the truly passionate classic car enthusiast. Nelson Racing Engines are one of the best in the industry. They are well known in the racetrack circuit as well as street applications. Whether you are looking for 2,000 hp+ race application, or a 1,500 hp street application, NRE has been building exclusive, top end turn-key solutions for super motors since 1996. We are building our 1968 Camaro with the absolute best of everything, from our Roadster Shop Chassis to our Nelson Racing Engine, Brembo Brakes and everything else we are putting into this car. This exclusive Camaro is being built for the demanding car enthusiast that wants the 'VERY BEST' and is willing to pay for the 'VERY BEST.' We are excited to complete this showroom quality build, and we are confident any collector or enthusiast will be proud to add this '68 Camaro to their collection."

NELSON RACING ENGINES. The name NELSON RACING ENGINES has become synonymous with extreme horsepower applications. When professional car builders and car owners are looking to 'push the envelope' of power and drivability, they call on NRE. Whether looking for 2,000hp+ race application, or a 1,500hp street application, NRE has been building turn-key solutions for super motors since 1996.

www.nelsonracingengines.com

ROADSTER SHOP. The Roadster Shop has been an industry mainstay for over 25 years in the chassis fabrication and turnkey vehicle building market for street rods and muscle cars. By capturing the market with advances in design, engineering, and innovation, the Roadster Shop has continued its development of chassis and suspension products to the growing Muscle Car, pro-touring market. With full in-house design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing capabilities, we can provide a customer with an industry leading chassis product that exceeds all expectations.

www.roadstershop.com/about/services/

www.roadstershop.com/

BREMBO BRAKES. Brembo is a world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, industrial vehicles and machinery, for the OE market, after-market and racing.

www.brembo.com/en/

About JTEC Automotive, Inc.

JTEC Automotive provides classic car restoration services for classic antiques, muscle cars, exotic cars, collector cars, street rods, restomods and pro touring vehicles. JTEC is the one-stop shop for all your car's needs. JTEC is a full restoration shop, from body work, to mechanical, interior and paint. Our technicians are committed to providing the highest quality of work in the industry. www.jtecautomotiveinc.com

About JTEC AutoWorld

www.jtecautoworld.com

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Car" online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options. The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.

JTEC provides the tools necessary to allow consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make educated decisions, having confidence in their buy/sell transactions. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including a vast nationwide database of auto finance companies, offering pre-approved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumers' business. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NEW/USED PARTS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories" is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them. Individuals, Salvage Yards, Mechanics, anyone can open an account and list any part they may have. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used car, part, or any automotive product they may have for sale. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NEW PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12-million-part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor's PartExpert software is the aftermarket's most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America. https://jtecautoworld.com/

USED PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System will feature a custom designed software program that incorporates a part-locating system, networking auto recyclers, salvage yards, Insurance companies and retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. JTEC will incorporate the use of Hollander's EDEN software that will provide users with access to more than 194 million used parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display this massive inventory of used parts and accessories to a wide and diverse audience. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NATIONAL AUTO TECHNICIAN DIRECTORY

JTEC's Automotive Technician and Services Directory is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and so much more. JTEC Auto World provides seamless access to any service provider a vehicle owner might require or desire. JTEC's evolving concept is similar to many well-known HOME REPAIR service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC's Automobile and Parts business segments.

Continuing with JTEC's seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions. Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties, and other services. https://jtecautoworld.com/

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com

SOURCE: Masterbeat Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657214/MasterBeat-Corporations-JTEC-Automotive-Inc-Orders-632-Cubic-Inch-Warrior-Nelson-Racing-Engine-for-Its-1968-Pro-Touring-Camaro-Build