AFP/ATL Composites Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion in 2026, Says a New Market Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on AFP/ATL Composites Market by Resin Type (Thermoset Composites [High-Temperature Composites, Epoxy Composites, and Others] and Thermoplastic Composites [PPS, PEEK, and Others]), by Fiber Type (Carbon Composites, Glass Composites, and Aramid Composites), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Automotive, and Others), by Automation Type (AFP Composites and ATL Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's AFP/ATL composites market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After continuous interest in our aircraft AFP/ATL composites market report from the industry stakeholders, we tried to further accentuate our research scope to overall AFP/ATL composites to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

AFP/ATL Composites Market: Highlights

Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) and Automated Tape Layup (ATL) are the processes that use numerically controlled machines to lay a single or multiple layers of composites in the form of fabrics or tows onto a mold to give certain shapes to form a part or structure. These are generally used to manufacture large components in the aircraft industry such as fuselage sections, wings, and nose cone.

These automated manufacturing processes come with multiple advantages such as fast speed of material deposition, in terms of fibers or tapes, depending upon the structure as well as the technology opted to produce the components, as these processes are less labor intensive, which means they do not depend much on the operator and are efficient in manufacturing larger components.

The incessant growth in the demand for AFP/ATL composites was ceased by the COVID-19 in 2020, causing severe changes in the demand in the near term. In numbers, the AFP/ATL composites market logged a massive decline of -33.9% in 2020, creating a lag of at least five years in the market.

However, the long-term market outlook is still optimistic, backed by strong fundamentals, especially huge order backlogs of Boeing and Airbus, assuring continuous production of at least 7 years at the current production rates. Furthermore, there has been a paradigm shift from traditional heavyweight materials to advanced composite materials in the wake of their countless advantages including lightweight, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, etc. In the near term, the global AFP/ATL composites market is subjected to grow at a promising CAGR of 10.8% to reach US$ 3.1 billion in 2026.

Based on the resin type, thermoset composites are expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period, whereas thermoplastic composite is expected to experience faster growth during the same period. All major aircraft AFP/ATL composite applications, such as fuselage and wings, are manufactured using carbon epoxy composites. Also, thermoset composites are widely used in key automotive applications such as roof, bumper, body frame, and enclosures for a battery pack.

Based on the automation type, AFP composite is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. AFP achieves greater precision over ATL and fulfills flexible part design requirements as well as can be an effective technique for shorter course placements.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for AFP/ATL composites during the forecast period. B787, F-35, B737 Max, and A220 are the growth engines of the region's demand for AFP/ATL composites. The upcoming aircraft variant, B777x, is likely to add new revenue pockets to the region's market. Key players in the region are Spirit AeroSystems, The Boeing Company, Northrup Grumman, etc.

Europe is expected to remain the second-largest market during the forecast period. The region is the largest AFP/ATL composites market for the automotive category. Presence of many high-end auto OEMs coupled with high penetration of carbon composites is the prime factor, driving the region's market.

The market for AFP/ATL composites is gradually consolidating with the leading companies getting engaged in M&A activities. Also, private equity firms are keenly investing in the industry by acquiring mid-to small-sized companies. For instance, Spirit AeroSystems acquired the select assets of Bombardier Aerostructures and aftermarket service businesses in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Casablanca, Morocco, and Dallas, the United States. Along with the acquisition of these three sites, the company also acquired the complete work package for the A220 wing manufacturing process and technology.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, prepreg manufacturers, AFP/ATL composite part manufacturers, distributors, and OEMs. Following are the key players in the AFP/ATL composites market:

Airbus Group SE

AVEL robotics SAS

The Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Faurecia

GKN Aerospace

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p. A.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Premium Aerotech GmbH

Spirit AeroSystems

Development of systems with greater layup rate, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies AFP/ATL composites market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Resin Type

Thermoset Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Resin Type (High-Temperature Composites, Epoxy Composites, and Others)



By Fiber Type (Glass Composites, Carbon Composites, and Aramid Composites)



By Application Type (Aircraft, Automotive, and Others)

Thermoplastic Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Resin Type (PPS, PEEK, and Others)



By Fiber Type (Carbon Composites and Glass Composites)



By Application Type (Aircraft and Others)

AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Automation Type

AFP Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

ATL Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Saudi Arabia , Brazil , and Others)

