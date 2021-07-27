A call center headset " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/pexels-pavel-danilyuk-7658191-600x400.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/pexels-pavel-danilyuk-7658191-1200x801.jpg" />In handing down $2.5 million in fines, Victoria's Essential Services Commission chair Kate Symon said it was the strongest action taken against an energy company, whose representatives engaged in fraudulent activity.From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-based energy retailer Simply Energy, which is 100% owned by Engie, has paid penalties totaling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...