Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - August 1st to October 31st 2021, Wines of Germany will launch "The Coolest Wines on Earth" campaign as the official wine partner at Toronto's stackt market, Canada's largest shipping container market. As the official wine partner, Wines of Germany will reveal a pop-up wine bar called "Berlin Bar' with an outdoor courtyard lounge.

"Berlin Bar' seeks to surprise and delight German wine enthusiasts and newbies alike with a curated discovery menu of more than 30 German sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines. In the spirit of Berlin's famous nightclub scene, "Berlin Bar' will also host a live DJ to kick up the vibe the first Friday of each month in the courtyard.



The Bar's wine list will change each month to showcase the diversity, new and modern styles of German wines including Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Silvaner, Gewürztraminer and Pinot Noir. For a fun twist, the stackt team will also be creating special summer drinks with German wines like frozen Bellini and sparkling cocktails. Wines will be served across all licensed patio spaces by the glass and bottle, and offered with culinary menus for dine-in or take-out.



"We are excited to be working with such a unique partner like stackt, with whom we share the same core values, in order to bring the "Berlin Bar" wine experience to Toronto. We aim to create a cool vibe and offer an exciting assortment of wines that pair with the diversity of cuisine on offer at stackt," enthused Michael Schemmel, Canada Market Manager for the German Wine Institute.



Wines on offer at the tasting bar will be available for purchase by the bottle at either LCBO stores, via www.LCBO.com or at the stackt bottle shop. Follow Wines of Germany on Instagram and Facebook @germanwinecanada or on Twitter @germanwineca to stay in the loop and share your Berlin Bar experience with hashtag zumwohl germanwine berlinbar rieslingrocks stacktmarket.



For those who have never tried a German wine, "Berlin Bar' is a rare opportunity to find many options all in one place … and to find out why German wines really are "The Coolest Wines on Earth."

For more information about Wines of Germany visit www.germanwinecanada.com.

About Wines of Germany:

Wines of Germany is the local office of the German Wine Institute in Canada. The office provides communications support for all German wines as well as support to the producers and exporters of German wines that operate in Canada. For more information visit www.germanwinecanada.com.



About stackt market:

In keeping with its core values of sustainability and innovation, stackt has taken unused land located in the heart of Toronto's downtown core at Front and Bathurst and transformed it into 100,000 square feet of retail shops, art studios and curated discoveries. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, stackt is an ever-evolving cultural marketplace that will feed your curiosity by expanding your thinking. For the complete schedule of events and hours of operation visit https://stacktmarket.com/,





