SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 July 2021 at 4:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Murto Risto

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210727102827_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS1622193750

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description :

Buyback offer has been accepted by Varma on 29 June 2021. The maturity date for the bond is 28 July 2021.

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Unit price: 106.732 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.732 PCT

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030