Dienstag, 27.07.2021

40,92040,95017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2021 | 15:53
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 July 2021 at 4:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Murto Risto
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210727102827_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1622193750
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Buyback offer has been accepted by Varma on 29 June 2021. The maturity date for the bond is 28 July 2021.

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Unit price: 106.732 PCT

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.732 PCT

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


