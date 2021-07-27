BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration





BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





27 July 2021

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Simon Miller, who is a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 January 2022.

Enquiries

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427