BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 27
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
27 July 2021
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Simon Miller, who is a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 January 2022.
Enquiries
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427
