Sodium Silicate Market Size to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 3.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sodium Silicate Market is Segmented by Form (Crystalline and Anhydrous), Type (Liquid and Solid), Grade (Neutral and Alkaline), Application (Paints, Adhesives, Refractories Tube Winding, Detergent, Catalyst, and Others), and End Use (Pulp & Paper, Construction, Automotive, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Chemicals Industry Category.

The sodium silicate market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate USD 9.2 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the sodium silicate market are:

Sodium silicate is the prime source of reactive silica. The increase in demand for reactive silica from various end-user industries such as food & beverage, detergent, rubber, papers, etc., is expected to drive the sodium silicate market.

Increasing demand for other sodium derivatives such as zeolites and precipitated silica as catalysts in bio and chemical processes is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SODIUM SILICATE MARKET

Increasing use of sodium silicate in detergent is expected to drive the growth of the sodium silicate market. Because of its superior emulsification, wetting, and deflocculation properties, sodium silicate is in high demand as a detergent builder. Sodium silicate in detergents reduces the surface tension, resulting in better dirt and soil removal.

Other alkaline salts lack many of the properties that sodium silicates have, which makes them ideal for various end-user industries. This, coupled with their low cost of sodium silicate, leads to their use in a wide variety of applications across various industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of sodium silicate market size. For example, certain amounts of sodium silicates are applied to concrete floors to harden them and to shield building materials from the effects of moisture. It's also used in the welding electrode and foundry industries. Sodium silicate is used as a deflocculant in the preparation of casting slips in the ceramic industry to hold stable particles suspended and prevent them from settling. In the refractories industry, sodium silicate is used as an air-setting bond in the manufacture of refractory cement and mortars.

High investments by manufacturing companies in R&D to improve the chemical and physical properties of the product are expected to drive the prices in the future. Furthermore, manufacturers are likely to focus more on the development of a wide variety of products to expand their application scope in niche segments, including welding, cement, agriculture, and food. This, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

SODIUM SILICATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on form, the sodium silicate market was dominated by the crystalline segment in 2019. This is due to its use in fireproofing mixtures, as well as in the laundry, dairy, metal, and floor cleaning industries. They're also used in deinking paper, insecticides, fungicides, and antimicrobial agents, as well as in insecticides, fungicides, and the washing of carbonated drink bottles.

Based on type, the liquid segment dominated the market share in 2019. This is due to sodium silicate application in a variety of industrial and commercial applications, including detergents/cleaning compounds, pulp and paper, paper board, building products/construction, textiles, ceramics, petroleum refining, and metals, was due to this.

Based on application, The detergent segment dominated the market share in 2019, owing to increased cleaning and washing activities.

Due to its use in soil stabilization, concrete hardening, and cement refractories, the construction segment dominated the market in 2019, based on end-user.

Because of the large number of companies present, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019. However, due to growing activities in the building, detergent, catalyst, tube winding, and paper & pulp application of sodium silicate, North America is expected to rise at a faster CAGR during the forecast era.

Top Major Players in the Sodium Silicate Market

Tokuyama Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Merck Millipore Limited

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

CIECH S.A.

Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Kiran Global Chem Limited

Others

