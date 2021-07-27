AdmissionSight: The Rise in Applications Will Make This Upcoming Admissions Cycle More Competitive Than Ever

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / This time last year, the coming school year seemed very much in question. During the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, students transitioned to remote learning and testing centers shut down as the SAT and ACT became optional.

Now that the tide is turning on the pandemic, and life is slowly returning back to normal for many of us, the focus has once again returned to college admissions.

For that reason, 2021 is sure to be one of the most competitive years when it comes to getting into top colleges and universities. With the SAT going test optional and the SAT Subject Tests no longer required, the barrier to entry is now lower to apply - and last year the number of applications increased by as much as 30-40 percent as select universities.

For example, consider the fact that Harvard University's early action acceptance rate decreased dramatically from 13.9 percent last year to 7.4 percent this year. On top of that, the number of total applicants to Harvard hit a record high, marking a nearly 30 percent increase from last year for an overall 3.43 percent acceptance rate.

Finally, approximately 350 students who were originally destined to graduate in 2024 deferred their enrollment to join the class of 2025 due to the pandemic, making the admissions cycle even more competitive.

At Yale University, applications from this year marked a 38 percent increase and acceptance has sunk from 6.5 percent last year to 4.6 percent this year for the Class of 2025.

While these are just two universities, students and parents can be sure that similar trends will be seen at other Ivy Leagues, as well as other top private and public universities.

Without a doubt, it can be discouraging to learn that the most elite schools in the world are showing signs of only becoming more competitive. But that does not mean that students need to give up on their dreams of walking the halls of schools like Stanford, UCLA, USC, and others.

Instead, it simply marks an obvious need for every student with those high aspirations to have a clear strategy when it comes to getting into the schools of their dreams. That's where programs such as AdmissionSight come into play.

Founder and CEO of AdmissionSight Eric Eng has made a name for himself when it comes to cracking the code of getting into Ivy League schools and other top universities. In fact, AdmissionSight boasts an impressive acceptance rate of 75% admit rate to an Ivy League and Top 10 school.

Though Eng knows how difficult it is to get into a top school - after all, he graduated from Princeton - he also knows that the equation has changed in a big way in recent years, with the pandemic only exacerbating that fact.

Unlike previous years, top grades and scores on standardized tests are not nearly enough to get even the brightest students into the most competitive programs. Admissions now demands much more of these high-achieving teens, with many schools practically expecting students to take on major leadership roles in their communities, compete at the highest level in regional and national competitions such as the Intel Science and Engineering Fair, Scholastic Art and Writing Competition, and more.

When going it alone, students often have a hard time identifying what is most important in the eyes of college admissions officers. They often end up focusing on things that don't set them apart and overlook the things that would make them as impressive as possible.

That's why Eng focuses on strategizing with his clients to master that college application and help students get the college admissions success they deserve.

"If you really think about it, you're only as good as you are on paper," he says. "The admissions committee never gets to see you, nor meet you personally. And so you really want to pour your heart and soul into the personal statements and college applications. That's how you stand out among the tens of thousands of applicants."

There is no doubt that getting into a top school is hard. But that doesn't mean it's impossible. College admissions experts at AdmissionSight know that to be true. That's why Eng has made it his life's work to help students get into their dream schools.

