- (PLX AI) - Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore.
- • Siltronic capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021
- • Siltronic now expects a decline in net cash flow compared to 2020, but it expects to stay slightly positive
- • Siltronic has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore
- • Capex for this project will be around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024
- • Furthermore, it was decided to expand Siltronic's German site in Freiberg which will increase crystal pulling and expitaxy capacities
SILTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de