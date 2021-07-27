Braswell Construction Group: Best Roofer Covington Conyers GA Builds Better Roofs with Owens Corning Asphalt Shingles

Conyers/Covington GA Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group, transforms local roofs with beautiful Owens Corning shingles that bring an exceptional quality difference.

COVINGTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Braswell Construction Group (BCG) is known for its high-caliber team and long list of distinguished partnerships. Annual winner of the Owens Corning Roofing Product and Service Excellence Award for three years straight, BCG is one of few Platinum Preferred Contractors known for their elite status with this company. Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractors are the top tier of a premier network of roofing professionals chosen specifically based on their commitment to service, reliability and unparalleled craftsmanship. Also the recipient of multiple Platinum Preferred Product Excellence Awards from Owens Corning, BCG has a long-lasting reputation with this powerful name in roofing manufacturing and knows how to install their shingles with a heightened level of expertise. They are continuously recognized for meeting the highest standards of qualifications and are recognized as one of only 137 top-performing roofing experts in the US to meet these standards. Owens Corning personally recognizes this team as results-oriented and customer-driven which is why they partner to build better roofs on homes in the area.

The Difference in Owens Corning Shingles

Owens Corning is a famed roofing manufacturer known for its commitment to high-quality shingles to suit every need. As leaders in the industry, they first changed the world of roofing when they introduced glass fiber during the 1970s. Over the years, the quality difference has become apparent in shingles of all kinds. "Owens Corning goes the extra mile and we have enjoyed working with their products for years," says Chris Braswell, the owner of Braswell Construction Group.

A quick glance at Owens Corning shingles will make their differences apparent. Available in different colors and shades, they offer options that are made to suit the appearance of any home, even some of the more daring designs! Created using materials that offer a little extra luster when touched by sunlight, they offer a roof that lasts and looks brand new, even after years of use. With a simplistic shape and design, these shingles fit together effortlessly and keep homes looking nice. Easily used after damage, or for a simple upgrade, they bring a special aesthetic to older and newer homes alike.

The asphalt shingles provided by Owens Corning are designed to look great and outperform the competition. Made in a wide range of both neutral and bold colors, these shingles offer a stunning appearance that stays vibrant, even in the face of inclement weather. Fitted together using heat-activated adhesive strips, these shingles offer supreme protection as a single unit that is incredibly resistant to water in all its forms. Made to create a single point of contact, these shingles come together to offer superior protection.

Using their patented fiberglass mat, which is present in every line of shingles, Owens Corning offers powerful weather protection, additional fire resistance, and overall longer life. These shingles are made to bring together design and durability in a way that suits the roofing needs in Georgia, and everywhere else too!

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is an award-winning global leader in their industry, offering exceptional manufacturing materials that provide an obvious quality difference. Known for their moves in the market for industrial materials, as well as their knowledge of global building practices, this group offers products that go the extra mile and offer a long lifespan. Active in 33 countries, Owens Corning offers global roofing solutions to provide both protection and beauty for homeowners living in a variety of different climates. Bringing 67 years as a Fortune 500 company, Owens Corning leaves customers happy every time.

About Braswell Construction Group

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration

Contact Info:

Name: Michelle Bird

Email: chris@braswellconstructiongroup.com

Organization: Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration

Address: 6105 Emory St NW, Covington, GA 30014, United States

Phone: +1-678-283-2551

Website: https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

SOURCE: Braswell Construction Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657230/Best-Roofer-Covington-Conyers-GA-Builds-Better-Roofs-with-Owens-Corning-Asphalt-Shingles