Smart Home Market Size to Reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 | Rising Need for Enhanced Security and Remote Monitoring Features in Homes is Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for enhanced security and remote monitoring facilities in homes. Increasing investment by major players for development of advanced home security solutions to prevent burglary and theft is contributing to rising demand for smart home technologies. Increasing adoption of video door monitoring, smart alarms, digital locks, and lockers and motion sensing cameras to ensure additional level of security is expected to boost utilization of smart home technologies going ahead.

Emergence of new privacy and security features, which include cloud storage for video cameras and encrypted networks, to securely manage security system data to avoid hacking and data leaks is expected to enhance security system of smart homes. Home automation system has the ability to connect motion detectors, surveillance cameras, automated door locks, and other security features and systems throughout the home, which can be controlled using a web-enabled device such as smartphone, tablet, or PC. Increasing adoption of smart lighting solutions is a key factor driving demand for smart home technology, as these technologies support motion detection, which helps consumers use energy more efficiently by activating features that automatically adjust or switch off lighting when not required.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2020 , Honeywell and wireless carrier Verizon entered into a partnership to integrate Verizon's Managed Connectivity LTE with Honeywell Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to create a smarter energy grid. The development of smart energy grids can enhance energy use, reduce outages, optimize energy expenditure, and help utility companies respond to usage spikes.

Entertainment control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Fluctuating energy prices is a major factor boosting utilization of audio, volume, & multimedia controls, entertainment control products, and home theater system controls to minimize energy bills.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart home market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as Honeywell, Amazon, Apple Inc., and ADT Security Services is expected to drive growth of the smart home market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home market on the basis of software and service, product, and region:

Software and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Behavioral



Proactive

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Energy Management



Lighting Systems



Security & Surveillance



HVAC Control



Entertainment Control



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





BENELUX





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Rest of MEA

