DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Novem Group S.A. / Home Member State

Novem Group S.A.: Release of Home Member State according to Luxembourg Transparency Law



27.07.2021 / 17:05

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Novem Group S.A. has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State (effective as of 19 July 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law). The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 15 July 2021.





27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

