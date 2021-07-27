Auditoria.AI Becomes First Autonomous Finance Provider to Release SOC 2 Type 2 Assurance Report

Examination and Report Strengthens Auditoria's Commitment to Security and Compliance

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced that the company has successfully undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2SM examination resulting in a CPA's report stating that management of Auditoria maintained effective controls over the Security, Confidentiality, and Availability of its SmartFlow Skills Platform. The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A .

"We are pleased that our SOC 2SM report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to Security, Confidentiality, and Availability, along with HIPAA Security Rule requirements," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "As we move towards a digital-first corporate environment, securely handling sensitive corporate financial information is of utmost importance. We're proud to be on the forefront of innovation, supporting global enterprises with the top-of-the-line security and privacy that is demanded of technology companies today."

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical). Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed. Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.

System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives. Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed. Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives.

Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives. HIPAA Security Rule Requirements: The system is compliant with the applicable HIPAA Security Rule requirements set forth in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Information Portability and Accountability Act.

A SOC 2SM report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers' information. This is an internal control report on the services provided by a service organization to its customers and provides valuable information that existing and potential customers of the service organization need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

Auditoria helps modern finance teams accelerate finance transformation by dramatically improving cash performance. Built with cutting-edge AI, ML, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and Computer Vision, Auditoria streamlines and automates collections, adds controls to procurement spend, and optimizes cash performance. In addition, Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

To download a copy of the Auditoria SOC 2SM report, contact us here: https://info.auditoria.ai/soc2

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA and HITECH Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO services

