The "France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France data center market is growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2026.

The data center market in France includes about 43 unique third-party data center service providers operating over 130 facilities. COVID-19 has been a major boost to the French data center market, with increased colocation uptake by existing customers, and increased investments in new data centers and cloud regions. Increasingly data centers are being powered through 100% renewable energy in France. Equinix, Digital Realty, and Colt Data Centre Services are powering their operations through green power across the country.

The report considers the present scenario of the France data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ICT and Financial service providers are dominating the server adoption in the country. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, have a strong presence in the market. Some of the country's leading big data and IoT companies include BLACKBOXSECU, Actility, CENISIS, Keyrus, and Proxem. Paris is home to significant ICT companies and is a leading startup ecosystem in the country, a pivotal city for data center investments in France.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage in the France data center market.

The need for DCIM software to monitor facilities will continue to grow among existing facilities, and new datacenter facilities are likely to be part of the investment.

DATA4 will expand its Paris-Saclay campus, which can support 105 MW on full-built comprising 24 new facilities.

Datacenter facilities developed in other parts of France (locations other than Paris) will add a cumulative power capacity of more than 150 MW between 2021 and 2026.

The hyperscale operator AWS plans to build a data center facility in Bretigny-Sur-Orge.

Increased connectivity via submarine cable deployments will further boost data center growth in the country.

FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics cloud adoption, and wireless networking technologies are leading several French organizations to invest in Big Data and IoT technology.

Paris is the primary data center hub in France, hosting over 50% of the total number of the facilities.

In France, cloud adoption is expected to increase, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 20% and 25% YOY, respectively, followed by the SaaS segment, growing at 15% YOY.

France is considered one of the largest colocation data center markets in Europe and a part of the FLAP markets.

Tax benefits are applicable not only on renewable energy power sources but also for cooling towers, UPS systems, fans, and other hardware that make the data center energy efficient.

Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies being used by top data center investors to increase their foothold.

Adopting cloud-based services by SMEs has increased during the pandemic, which is likely to aid France's data center market growth.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

APL Data Center

Artelia

Arup

Bouygues Energies Services

CapIngelec

Eiffage

EYP MCF

JERLAURE

M+W Group

TPF Ingenierie

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Eaton

ebm-papst

Grundfos

GS Yuasa International

Honeywell International

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Investors

Advanced Mediomatrix

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

DTiX

Euclyde Data Centers

Equinix

Telehouse

Thesee DataCenter

Titan Datacenters

The segmentation includes:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Paris

Marseille

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

FRANCE DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Paris

Marseille

Others

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in France

Facilities Covered (Existing): 133

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: 34 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in France

Market Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the France data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cokyrt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005836/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900