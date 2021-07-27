Anzeige
Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc -2-

DJ Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
27-Jul-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE FORM 8 (OPD) ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED UNDER EQS NEWS ID 1221399 AT 15:19 ON 23 JULY 2021. 
 
The following amendments have been made: the interests of Timothy Collier and Paul Zwillenberg at section 3(1); the 
interests of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank at 3(3); and details of the DMGT Executive Director LTIP at section 3(2). All other 
information remains unchanged. 
 
FORM 8 (OPD) 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                Daily Mail and General Trust 
                                              plc ("DMGT") 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 
(a): 
                                              n/a 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:  Daily Mail and General Trust 
                                              plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                      OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held: 
                                              26 July 2021 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer?                          n/a 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
 
                                          Interests     Short positions 
                                          Number   %   Number  % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  Nil 
                                                Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 TOTAL:                                      Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
 
 1. Interests in relevant securities of DMGT held by DMGT directors and their close relatives and related trusts: 
 
 
               Interest 
Director name 
 
               Lord Rothermere holds a total 2.64 per cent. interest in DMGT A Ordinary shares, as 
               follows: 
 
                1. Beneficial ownership of 610,375 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner of 
                 the shares is UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited. 
 
                2. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 A Ordinary 
                 shares in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are David Nelson (a director of 
                 DMGT) and Lady Claudia Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as 
                 trustees of the WM Trust. The shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and 
                 members of his close family. 
 
                3. UBS Private Banking Nominees is the registered owner of 4,687,424 A Ordinary shares 
                 in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are Lord Rothermere, Lady Rothermere 
                 and Vyvyan Harmsworth in their capacity as trustees of the Rothermere Foundation. The 
The Right Honourable Jonathan   Rothermere Foundation benefits charitable purposes. 
Harold Esmond Vere Viscount 
Rothermere ("Lord Rothermere 
") 
                4. SIX SIS Ltd is the registered owner of 63,569 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. Ortalide 
                 Investments Limited is the beneficial owner of the shares. Ortalide Investments 
                 Limited is a company owned by a related trust - the Rothermere 1985 Bermudian 
                 Declaration (The Hon Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell Fund) - the beneficiaries of which 
                 are Lord Rothermere's sister, Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell, and her children. 
 
               Lord Rothermere is also a director of RCL, which is: 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS 
                 Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. 
                 Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are 
                 held by 1991 Harmsworth Declaration (Main Fund) as nominee for RCL; and 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 19,890,364 (100 per cent.) Ordinary Shares in DMGT. RCL is 
                 the registered owner of 17,390,364 of these shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) 
                 Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares. 
               Paul Zwillenberg holds a total 0.24 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as 
               follows: 
                - The beneficial and registered owner of 496,229 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. 
 
Paul Zwillenberg        - The beneficial owner of 9,171 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner is 
                 Equiniti Global Nominees. 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 1,037 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the 
                 shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. 
 
               Kevin Beatty holds a total 0.29 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as 
               follows: 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 604,882 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of 
Kevin Beatty           the shares is JM Finn Limited. 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 2,204 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the 
                 shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. 
 
               Kevin Parry holds a total 0.01 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as 
               follows: 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 2,760 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the 
Kevin Parry            shares is CGWL Nominees Limited. 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 9,805 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the 
                 shares is Barclays Nominees Limited. 
 
               Timothy Collier is the beneficial owner of 452,259 (0.21 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in 
               DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Global Nominees. 
Timothy Collier 
 
 
               UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 (0.1 per cent.) A 
               Ordinary shares in DMGT which are beneficially owned by David Nelson and Lady Claudia 
               Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. The 
David Nelson         shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and the members of his close family.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

DJ Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc -2- 

François Morin is not personally interested in any relevant securities of DMGT. However, 
               he is a director of RCL, which is: 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS 
                 Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. 
                 Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are 
François Morin          held by 1991 Harmsworth Declaration (Main Fund) as nominee for RCL; and 
 
                - The beneficial owner of 19,890,364 (100 per cent.) Ordinary Shares in DMGT. RCL is 
                 the registered owner of 17,390,364 of these shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) 
                 Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares. 
 2. Share options/awards held by DMGT Directors a. Share options/awards held by Kevin Beatty 
Class of relevant  DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
security 
Plan name      DMGT Deferred  DMGT Deferred  DMGT Long Term Executive   DMGT Executive   DMGT Executive 
           Bonus Plan   Bonus Plan   Incentive Plan 2017*     Director LTIP   Director LTIP 
Award date      06.12.2018   10.12.2019   26.06.2019          31.03.2021     31.03.2021 
Vesting date     06.12.2020   10.12.2021   01.12.2021          30.09.2029     30.09.2030 
Option price     Nil       Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
Unvested options/  Nil       22,745     363,672           608,033      561,452 
awards 
Vested options/   12,729     Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
awards 
Total options/awards 13,337**    22,745     381,064**          608,033      561,452 
outstanding

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. b. Share options/awards held by Timothy Collier 

Class of relevant  DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
security 
Plan name      DMGT Deferred  DMGT Deferred  DMGT Long Term Executive   DMGT Executive   DMGT Executive 
           Bonus Plan   Bonus Plan   Incentive Plan 2017*     Director LTIP   Director LTIP 
Award date      06.12.2018   10.12.2019   26.06.2019          31.03.2021     31.03.2021 
Vesting date     06.12.2020   10.12.2021   01.12.2021          30.09.2029     30.09.2030 
Option price     Nil       Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
Unvested options/  Nil       25,257     366,653           510,848      471,711 
awards 
Vested options/   35,124     Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
awards 
Total options/awards                               510,848 
outstanding     36,803**    25,257     384,188**                    471,711

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. c. Share awards held by Lord Rothermere 

Class of relevant security  DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
Plan name          DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan DMGT Executive Director  DMGT Executive Director 
               2017*                  LTIP           LTIP 
Award date          26.06.2019               31.03.2021        31.03.2021 
Vesting date         01.12.2021               30.09.2029        30.09.2030 
Option price         Nil                   Nil            Nil 
Unvested options/awards   613,831                 855,273          789,750 
Vested options/awards    Nil                   Nil            Nil 
Total options/awards     643,187**                855,273          789,750 
outstanding

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. d. Share options/awards held by Paul Zwillenberg 

Class of relevant  DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
security 
Plan name      DMGT Deferred  DMGT Deferred  DMGT Long Term Executive   DMGT Executive   DMGT Executive 
           Bonus Plan   Bonus Plan   Incentive Plan 2017*     Director LTIP   Director LTIP 
Award date      06.12.2018   10.12.2019   26.06.2019          31.03.2021     31.03.2021 
Vesting date     06.12.2020   10.12.2021   01.12.2021          30.09.2029     30.09.2030 
Option price     Nil       Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
Unvested options/  Nil       37,897     611,287           766,540      707,815 
awards 
Vested options/   52,685     Nil       Nil             Nil        Nil 
awards 
Total options/awards                                         707,815 
outstanding     55,204**    37,897     640,522**          766,540

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. 3. Interests in relevant securities of DMGT held by connected advisers 

Name               Number of DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary Shares % 
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (Custody) 53                         0.00%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 27 July 2021 
          Fran Sallas 
Contact name:    Company secretary of DMGT 
 
Telephone number:  +44 (0)20 3615 2904

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: FEE - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118621 
EQS News ID:  1222093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

