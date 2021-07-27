Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc -2

DJ Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Form 8 amended - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 27-Jul-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE FORM 8 (OPD) ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED UNDER EQS NEWS ID 1221399 AT 15:19 ON 23 JULY 2021. The following amendments have been made: the interests of Timothy Collier and Paul Zwillenberg at section 3(1); the interests of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank at 3(3); and details of the DMGT Executive Director LTIP at section 3(2). All other information remains unchanged. FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 (a): n/a The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Daily Mail and General Trust plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 26 July 2021 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? n/a If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil Nil Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil TOTAL: Nil Nil Nil Nil

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1. Interests in relevant securities of DMGT held by DMGT directors and their close relatives and related trusts: Interest Director name Lord Rothermere holds a total 2.64 per cent. interest in DMGT A Ordinary shares, as follows: 1. Beneficial ownership of 610,375 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited. 2. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are David Nelson (a director of DMGT) and Lady Claudia Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. The shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and members of his close family. 3. UBS Private Banking Nominees is the registered owner of 4,687,424 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are Lord Rothermere, Lady Rothermere and Vyvyan Harmsworth in their capacity as trustees of the Rothermere Foundation. The The Right Honourable Jonathan Rothermere Foundation benefits charitable purposes. Harold Esmond Vere Viscount Rothermere ("Lord Rothermere ") 4. SIX SIS Ltd is the registered owner of 63,569 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. Ortalide Investments Limited is the beneficial owner of the shares. Ortalide Investments Limited is a company owned by a related trust - the Rothermere 1985 Bermudian Declaration (The Hon Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell Fund) - the beneficiaries of which are Lord Rothermere's sister, Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell, and her children. Lord Rothermere is also a director of RCL, which is: - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are held by 1991 Harmsworth Declaration (Main Fund) as nominee for RCL; and - The beneficial owner of 19,890,364 (100 per cent.) Ordinary Shares in DMGT. RCL is the registered owner of 17,390,364 of these shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares. Paul Zwillenberg holds a total 0.24 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial and registered owner of 496,229 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. Paul Zwillenberg - The beneficial owner of 9,171 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner is Equiniti Global Nominees. - The beneficial owner of 1,037 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. Kevin Beatty holds a total 0.29 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial owner of 604,882 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of Kevin Beatty the shares is JM Finn Limited. - The beneficial owner of 2,204 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. Kevin Parry holds a total 0.01 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial owner of 2,760 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the Kevin Parry shares is CGWL Nominees Limited. - The beneficial owner of 9,805 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Barclays Nominees Limited. Timothy Collier is the beneficial owner of 452,259 (0.21 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Global Nominees. Timothy Collier UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 (0.1 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT which are beneficially owned by David Nelson and Lady Claudia Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. The David Nelson shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and the members of his close family.

François Morin is not personally interested in any relevant securities of DMGT. However, he is a director of RCL, which is: - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are François Morin held by 1991 Harmsworth Declaration (Main Fund) as nominee for RCL; and - The beneficial owner of 19,890,364 (100 per cent.) Ordinary Shares in DMGT. RCL is the registered owner of 17,390,364 of these shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares. 2. Share options/awards held by DMGT Directors a. Share options/awards held by Kevin Beatty Class of relevant DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary security Plan name DMGT Deferred DMGT Deferred DMGT Long Term Executive DMGT Executive DMGT Executive Bonus Plan Bonus Plan Incentive Plan 2017* Director LTIP Director LTIP Award date 06.12.2018 10.12.2019 26.06.2019 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 Vesting date 06.12.2020 10.12.2021 01.12.2021 30.09.2029 30.09.2030 Option price Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Unvested options/ Nil 22,745 363,672 608,033 561,452 awards Vested options/ 12,729 Nil Nil Nil Nil awards Total options/awards 13,337** 22,745 381,064** 608,033 561,452 outstanding

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. b. Share options/awards held by Timothy Collier

Class of relevant DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary security Plan name DMGT Deferred DMGT Deferred DMGT Long Term Executive DMGT Executive DMGT Executive Bonus Plan Bonus Plan Incentive Plan 2017* Director LTIP Director LTIP Award date 06.12.2018 10.12.2019 26.06.2019 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 Vesting date 06.12.2020 10.12.2021 01.12.2021 30.09.2029 30.09.2030 Option price Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Unvested options/ Nil 25,257 366,653 510,848 471,711 awards Vested options/ 35,124 Nil Nil Nil Nil awards Total options/awards 510,848 outstanding 36,803** 25,257 384,188** 471,711

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. c. Share awards held by Lord Rothermere

Class of relevant security DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary Plan name DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan DMGT Executive Director DMGT Executive Director 2017* LTIP LTIP Award date 26.06.2019 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 Vesting date 01.12.2021 30.09.2029 30.09.2030 Option price Nil Nil Nil Unvested options/awards 613,831 855,273 789,750 Vested options/awards Nil Nil Nil Total options/awards 643,187** 855,273 789,750 outstanding

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. d. Share options/awards held by Paul Zwillenberg

Class of relevant DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary security Plan name DMGT Deferred DMGT Deferred DMGT Long Term Executive DMGT Executive DMGT Executive Bonus Plan Bonus Plan Incentive Plan 2017* Director LTIP Director LTIP Award date 06.12.2018 10.12.2019 26.06.2019 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 Vesting date 06.12.2020 10.12.2021 01.12.2021 30.09.2029 30.09.2030 Option price Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Unvested options/ Nil 37,897 611,287 766,540 707,815 awards Vested options/ 52,685 Nil Nil Nil Nil awards Total options/awards 707,815 outstanding 55,204** 37,897 640,522** 766,540

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney. 3. Interests in relevant securities of DMGT held by connected advisers

Name Number of DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary Shares % J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (Custody) 53 0.00%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 27 July 2021 Fran Sallas Contact name: Company secretary of DMGT Telephone number: +44 (0)20 3615 2904

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

