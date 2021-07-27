Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 juillet/July 2021) - Peak Fintech Group Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every two (2) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 80,480,171 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled prior to the announcement of the trading resumption. Dealers are reminded to check or re-enter their orders as necessary taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Peak Fintech Group Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 80 480 171 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés avant l'annonce de la reprise des échanges. Il est rappelé aux négociants de vérifier ou de ressaisir leurs ordres si nécessaire en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 27 juillet/July 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 28 juliet/July 2021 Symbol/Symbole: PKK NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 70470F308 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA70470F3088 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 70470F100/CA70470F1009

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.