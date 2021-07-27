Hibernia REIT plc: AGM Results Announcement

DJ AGM Results Announcement

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) AGM Results Announcement 27-Jul-2021 / 16:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGM Results Announcement Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2021 all the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders. Details of the voting on the resolutions are as follows: For or at the No. Resolution Chairman's % Against % Withheld Discretion 1 Consideration of the Annual Report and 145,691,099 100.00% - - 181,086 Reports of the Directors and Auditor 2 To declare a final dividend of 3.4 cent per 141,795,173 97.33% 3,895,926 2.67% 181,086 share 3 A To re-appoint Daniel Kitchen as Director 141,167,585 96.90% 4,523,514 3.10% 181,086 3 B 145,691,099 - - 181,086

To re-appoint Kevin Nowlan as Director

3 C To re-appoint Thomas Edwards-Moss as 145,667,429 - - 204,756

Director 100.00%

3 D To re-appoint Roisin Brennan as Director 145,098,470 592,237 181,478

99.59% 0.41%

3 E To re-appoint Margaret Fleming as Director 145,098,470 592,237 181,478

99.59% 0.41%

3 F To re-appoint Stewart Harrington as 141,179,266 204,756

Director 96.92% 4,488,163 3.08%

3 G To re-appoint Grainne Hollywood as 145,098,862 592,237 181,086

Director 99.59% 0.41%

3 H To re-appoint Terence O'Rourke as Director 145,098,862 592,237 181,086

99.59% 0.41%

4 To authorise the Directors to determine 140,653,490 181,478

the remuneration of the Auditor 96.54% 5,037,217 3.46%

5 To consider the continuation in office of 145,388,839 302,868 181,478

the Auditor 99.79% 0.21%

6 Authority to allot relevant securities up 111,767,998 181,086

to customary limits 76.71% 33,923,101 23.29%

7 To receive and consider the Directors' 133,058,165 181,086

Annual Report on Remuneration 91.33% 12,632,934 8.67%

8 To receive and consider the Remuneration 137,161,735 181,086

Policy 94.15% 8,529,364 5.85%

9 To authorise the Directors to hold certain 121,975,975 181,086

EGMs on 14 days' notice 83.72% 23,715,124 16.28%

10 Authority to disapply statutory 137,599,004 4,341,385

pre-emption rights in specified circumstances 97.22% 3,931,796 2.78%

11 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 137,599,004 4,341,385

in additional specified circumstances 97.22% 3,931,796 2.78%

Authority to make market purchases and

12 overseas market purchases of Company's own 141,498,743 97.32% 3,895,926 2.68% 477,516

shares

13 Determination of the price range for the 145,395,669 296,430 181,086

re-issue of treasury shares off-market 99.80% 0.20%

The Company notes the low number of shares voted at this year's AGM compared to previous years. Following the CSD migration in March 2021 the votes at the AGMs of many Irish-listed companies have fallen but to a lesser degree and we will be following up with selected shareholders to try and ascertain their reasons for not voting.

The Company also notes the number of votes against Resolution 6. This resolution complies with market practice and guidance from the Investment Association. Some investors have advised us that they have a policy of voting against this authority even though it is considered acceptable under good corporate governance practice. We do not intend seeking any further feedback from shareholders on this matter.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

