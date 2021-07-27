Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code
of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2021
|FR0010259150
19812
85,8761
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2021
|FR0010259150
100
86,6244
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2021
|FR0010259150
88
86,6086
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2021
|FR0010259150
9752
86,5475
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2021
|FR0010259150
150
86,3703
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2021
|FR0010259150
98
86,2735
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2021
|FR0010259150
6000
86,7614
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2021
|FR0010259150
5288
86,5676
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2021
|FR0010259150
1523
86,6554
|XPAR
|TOTAL
42 811
86,2721
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005081/en/
Contacts:
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
IPSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de