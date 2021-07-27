Anzeige
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2021 | 18:05
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair Group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol:
ICEAIR) on 23 July 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of 29 July 2021. 

ISIN                    IS0000013464       
Company name                Icelandair Group hf.   
Total share capital before the increase   ISK 28.437.660.653 shares
Increase in share capital          ISK 5.659.094.470 shares 
Total share capital following the increase ISK 34.096.755.123 shares
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1          
Symbol                   ICEAIR          
Orderbook ID                37744
