NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair Group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on 23 July 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of 29 July 2021. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 28.437.660.653 shares Increase in share capital ISK 5.659.094.470 shares Total share capital following the increase ISK 34.096.755.123 shares Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744