Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
WKN: 971488 ISIN: NL0000288918 Ticker-Symbol: VB2 
Tradegate
26.07.21
14:02 Uhr
24,900 Euro
-0,350
-1,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2021 | 18:05
Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021

  • High stable collection rate (97.9%) of rental income during the first half of 2021.
  • Occupancy rate during the first half of 2021 (97.4%) increased by 1.2% compared to 31 December 2020.
  • Limited debt ratio of 28.6%, in line with 31 December 2020 (28.5%).
  • € 34.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
  • Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2.2%) compared to the previous financial year.
  • Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • VB_Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8800335d-577c-461e-b5dd-2e268f7b8294)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
