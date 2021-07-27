Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021

- High stable collection rate (97.9%) of rental income during the first half of 2021.
- Occupancy rate during the first half of 2021 (97.4%) increased by 1.2% compared to 31 December 2020.
- Limited debt ratio of 28.6%, in line with 31 December 2020 (28.5%).
- € 34.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
- Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2.2%) compared to the previous financial year.
- Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.
Full press release:
Attachment
- VB_Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8800335d-577c-461e-b5dd-2e268f7b8294)
