- (PLX AI) - ASM International Q2 gross margin 48.1% vs. estimate 48.1%.
- • Outlook Q3 adjusted revenue EUR 400-430 million
|18:10
|ASM International Q2 Orders EUR 516 Million
|18:05
|ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
| Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 27, 2021, 6 p.m. CET
Continued robust market demand fuels strong quarterly performance
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its second...
|17:53
|ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. NOMINATES TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
|Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 27, 2021, 5.45 p.m. CET
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. NOMINATES TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination...
|07.07.
|ASM International NV: ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
|Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 7, 2021, 5.45 p.m. CET
New epitaxy tool addresses 300mm applications for power, analog and wafer markets
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today introduced...
|07.07.
|ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE SECOND QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
|Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 7, 2021
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results for the 2021 second quarter (which ended on June 30, 2021) at approximately:
6:00...
