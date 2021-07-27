WAVESTONE: Summary of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 27, 2021

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Tuesday July 27, 2021 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.23 per share dividend to be distributed on August 5, 2021

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.23 per share for the 2020/21 fiscal year. This dividend exceptionally equates to payout ratio of 18% of the Group's Share of Net Income. As a reminder, Wavestone's usual dividend policy is to apply a payout ratio of 15%.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 5, 2021.

Approval of the reimbursement of monies received under furlough arrangements

Wavestone shareholders adopted the reimbursement of monies received under furlough arrangements.

As a reminder, given Wavestone's solid results at the end of the 2020/21 fiscal year, and in line with the corporate social responsibility values the firm promotes, the Management Board, with the agreement of the Supervisory Board, wanted to reimburse monies received under furlough arrangements in France, the UK, Switzerland, and Luxembourg to deal with the Covid-19 health crisis.

Appointment of Marlène Ribeiro and Véronique Beaumont as a new members of the Supervisory Board

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment of Marlène Ribeiro and Véronique Beaumont as independent members of Wavestone's Supervisory Board.

Marlène Ribeiro brings a strong expertise in human resources management and more particularly in recruitment, especially in the technological field.

Véronique Beaumont brings a very good knowledge of the consulting business and the IT and digital areas, and of the key success factors in this business and these areas.

Approval of resolutions, except for resolutions 26 and 30, in accordance with the proposal of the Management Board

Wavestone shareholders voted against resolutions 26 and 30, in accordance with the Management Board proposal. More information on these resolutions is available in the Management Board Report - General Report of the 2020/21 universal registration document.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

