Materna Medical Raises $10 Million in Series A2 Funding in Women's Health

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Materna Medical (Materna), a clinical-stage medical device company, has announced the completion of a $10 million Series A2 financing round. The round was led by Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360) with new investors including Kimera Limited, Women's Venture Capital Fund, Golden Seeds, Black Capital, Shatter Fund, and Astia Angels. Key existing investors also joined the syndicate including Band of Angels, Texas Halo Fund, and Houston Angel Network.

"Women's health is a rapidly expanding market in MedTech, and at Materna, we are transforming the standard of care with our devices. We are excited to have such deep expertise in healthcare with our investor base," Tracy MacNeal, President and Chief Executive Officer at Materna Medical. "The strength of this financing validates the novelty of our technology and our early clinical and commercial milestones."

The company successfully launched its first commercial product, Milli, as a consumer wellness product in 2019 and has grown revenues year-over-year with attractive customer acquisition costs. Series A2 use of funds includes obtaining 510(k) clearance from FDA to support a new indication for Milli and accelerate Milli revenue growth. Materna's second pipeline product, Materna Prep (Prep), is being evaluated in a pivotal trial ("EASE Trial"), which aims to reduce pelvic floor injury during childbirth.

"50% of women experience incontinence or prolapse by the age of 55. In our pilot study of 30 women, Prep reduced their pelvic floor injury by 55% compared to the standard of care with no intervention1. We are excited to accelerate the timeline to Prep's commercialization with this financing round," commented Michaela Griggs, a women's health commercialization expert on Materna's Board of Directors. The Series A2 funds will also expand and accelerate the EASE trial.

Jay Goss, General Partner at Wavemaker 360 added, "Venture investment into women's health has trailed for too long. Materna's platform is the most extraordinary innovation in labor and delivery since the epidural was introduced as commonplace over 50 years ago. We are thrilled to be supporting such a remarkable company and team!"

The Company was named a finalist in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas awards in 2021, honoring products and companies "that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet." For more information on Materna Medical, visit maternamedical.com.

Disclaimers:

Materna Prep is an investigational medical device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

About Materna Medical:

Materna Medical is a novel OBGYN platform company that defines a $6B market in the most common pelvic conditions women face. Materna's adjustable sizing silicone vaginal trainer, Milli, is currently marketed as a consumer wellness product. Upon FDA clearance of Milli for use in the treatment of vaginismus, Milli will serve millions of women who suffer with chronic pelvic pain and dyspareunia. Materna's Prep device is an investigational device and Materna plans to file a De Novo Classification Request to obtain marketing authorization. Prep will be the first medical device of its kind to innovate in acute labor and delivery. With these two first-to-market products, Materna Medical is a key asset among OBGYN MedTech investment opportunities. maternamedical.com

About Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health:

Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health, L.P. is a Los Angeles-based (headquartered in Pasadena) Seed-stage venture capital firm with two funds focused 100% on healthcare. The first fund launched in 2018 and the second in 2020. The firm has more than $50MM of assets under management, and is comprised of nearly 200 Limited Partners, most of whom are senior level executives across the U.S. healthcare system.

CONTACT:

Photos:

The Milli vaginal trainer lets women gradually control sizing to meet their intimate health goals. With a click of a button, control Milli's diameter size from 15mm to 40mm.

Materna Medical is conducting a clinical study to see if first-time moms can achieve less pelvic muscle injury by use of Materna Prep.

SOURCE: Materna Medical

