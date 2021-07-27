Japanese giant Daikin Industries, Ltd, has become a shareholder of the world's largest producer of graphene nanotubes, OCSiAl, following three years of collaboration in developing graphene nanotube applications as a next-generation additive. Together, the companies are determined to develop high-performance materials and establish new markets.

The signing of a share subscription agreement between Daikin Industries, a world-leading air conditioning company and a pioneer in fluorine technologies, and OCSiAl, the world's largest producer of graphene nanotubes and related industrial solutions, was supported by prior joint developments and market evaluation. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the valuation of OCSiAl is about USD $2 billion.

Along with the subscription agreement, the two companies have signed a cooperation agreement to develop, produce, and market graphene nanotube solutions for next-generation Li-ion batteries and fluoropolymers, which comprise a substantial part of Daikin's business. Graphene nanotubes demonstrate exceptional performance and definitive advantages over standard additives, opening-up new horizons for these applications.

Graphene nanotubes, or as they are also called, single wall carbon nanotubes, are one-atom-thick graphene sheets rolled into tubes. This unique material, which enables the creation of products with new sets of properties, was historically observed and described for the first time by Japanese scientists. OCSiAl is the only company to have created a technology that allows production of graphene nanotubes for large-scale commercial applications. The combination of OCSiAl's and Daikin's expertise and know-how could result in a fundamental shift in the global industry.

About OCSiAl

Headquartered in Luxembourg, OCSiAl Group is the world's largest manufacturer of graphene nanotubes (also known as single wall carbon nanotubes). It has more than 420 employees worldwide in countries including the United States, Europe, China, Russia, India, Japan, and South Korea. Current annual production capacity is 80 metric tons, which accounts for 97% of the world's graphene nanotube production capacity. In 2024, the company will launch the first stage of a new synthesis facility in Luxembourg with an annual capacity of up to 100 metric tons.

OCSiAl develops graphene nanotube solutions for electrochemical power sources, elastomers, paints and coatings, and composites and plastics. Graphene nanotubes have been acknowledged as an industrial standard in various sectors: for instance, 10 out of 10 world's largest Li-ion battery makers develop cells with OCSiAl nanotubes for the world's leading car makers. For more information go to ocsial.com or tuball.com

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a global leader in the market of residential, commercial and industrial use air conditioning systems. Daikin's annual sales exceed USD $24 billion, and the company operates in more than 160 countries around the world. In addition to its air-conditioning business, Daikin manufactures fluorochemical products such as refrigerant gases, resins, elastomers and chemicals, with over 80 years of experience in the business, and holds one of the world's largest market shares in the field of fluorochemicals. In order to develop new technologies and provide advanced solutions, we established the Technology Innovation Center CVC Office in November 2019 to promote collaboration with startup companies. Daikin has already invested over USD $30 million in more than 10 startup companies. Daikin will continue to build strong relationships with new partners in various fields globally and accelerate our open innovation initiatives. For more information go to daikin.com and daikinchemicals.com

