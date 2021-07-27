Atos International: Atos strengthens its leading position in HPC cloud enablement and acquires leading global HPC cloud platform provider Nimbix

Press Release

Atos strengthens its leading position in HPC cloud enablement and acquires leadingglobal HPC cloud platform providerNimbix

Paris (France),Irving, Texas (US)July27, 2021 - Atostoday announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Nimbix, a global leading high-performance computing (HPC) cloud platform provider based in the US, to strengthen its HPC offering. With this acquisition, Atos, already a European leader in HPC, enhances its existing capabilities and position itself as a leader in HPC cloud enablement.

Established in 2010 and headquartered just outside Dallas, Texas, Nimbix offers cloud and on premises HPC, giving engineers and scientists access to infrastructure and software needed to build, compute, analyze, scale, and deploy simulations, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning applications. The company has executed thousands of cloud HPC projects in 68 countries.

Atos' and Nimbix's combined capabilities offer a comprehensive solution for workload orchestration for both on-prem and cloud customers. The joint solution enables higher levels of self service and automation, enhancing Atos' capabilities with multi-cloud bursting and hybrid capability. This will enable Atos to expand its market offering and reach with a strong proposition in HPC cloud, under the Atos brand as part of its OneCloud initiative. The unique intellectual property provided by Nimbix will accelerate Atos' HPCaaS developments and go-to-market plans with Cloud Services Providers, as well as increasing and accelerating Atos' HPC footprint in North America. It will also help strengthen Atos's HPC propositions in key markets such as Manufacturing, Financial Services & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences in addition to Public Sector & Defense, by simplifying the access to HPC services without heavy up-front CAPEX.

Nimbix is able to leverage Atos' global footprint and industry-leading supercomputing and artificial intelligence infrastructure portfolio to deliver ground-breaking capabilities for enterprises advancing hybrid cloud as part of their strategies for HPC and AI.

"Two-thirds of HPC users are already incorporating cloud computing as part of their overall strategy, and that number continues to grow. We've seen double-digit growth in cloud for five years, and that trend will continue for the next five. But it's important to realize that these are hybrid strategies, in which cloud resources are complementing on-premises computing, not replacing it. The Atos acquisition of Nimbix addresses this trend precisely, wrapping hybrid cloud know-how with domain-specific HPC expertise. The reach and experience of Nimbix will give Atos reach to more HPC users and use cases." said Addison Snell, Chief Executive Officer at Intersect360 Research

"HPC Cloud is growing year-on-year and 2021 represents a tipping point where an increasingly large portionof the global HPC marketisadopting cloud as a core part of its HPC strategy. With this acquisition, we will be able to complement our existing HPC offering and expertise with a comprehensive solution, providing customers with the most advanced hybrid cloud capabilities to better manage the use, performance and delivery of services for both cloud-native and on-prem deployments. Nimbix's technology is ahead of the marketand, combined with its strong experience and highly skilled experts, will strengthen the Atos teams andenable us to expand our market offering and reach." said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive VicePresident, Global Head of Big Data & Security at Atos.

"Having pioneered advanced HPC capabilities in cloud computing over the last many years, we are very excited tojoin forceswith Atos, a global leader in HPC infrastructure and digital transformation. We are confident that our combined capabilities bring new solutions and offer significant value to our respective clients.We look forward to enabling our mutual customers to accelerate their rate of innovation with our combined HPC offerings." said Steve Hebert, CEO and Co-founder of Nimbix.

