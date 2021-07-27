Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.07.2021 | 19:25
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 
27-Jul-2021 / 17:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 July 2021 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim dividend payment for the 
period from 1 April to 30 June 2021. 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.71p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.05p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:  0.76p 
 
The dividend will be paid on 27 August 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The ex-dividend 
date will be 5 August 2021. 
 
Enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Kerry Higgins, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 0207 954 9583 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118626 
EQS News ID:  1222123 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

