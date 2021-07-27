DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 27-Jul-2021 / 17:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 July 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim dividend payment for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.71p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.05p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 0.76p The dividend will be paid on 27 August 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 5 August 2021. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Kerry Higgins, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 0207 954 9583 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118626 EQS News ID: 1222123 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222123&application_name=news

