- (PLX AI) - Metro Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 310 million.
- • Metro now expects Sales decline by approximately -0.5% to -3.5% vs. previous year, up from -3% to -6% previously
- • Metro now expects EBITDA adjusted development of +50 million EUR to -75 million EUR to previous year, up from minus EUR 175 million to minus EUR 50 million development
- • The currency adjusted sales to Horeca customers grew by 57% in Q3 2020/21, exceeded the pre-pandemic level for the first time in June and continued to develop positively in July
- • Positive sales developments are expected in the segments Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia
