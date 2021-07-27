Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the geological team will be returning to the Panache Gold Project (the "Property") in August to complete a second phase of grassroots exploration.

The northern 2/3 of the Property contains the most favourable geology and will be the focus of this phase of exploration. Here, greenstone rocks are in contact with an igneous intrusion, and a fault and fold are also mapped in this area. These geological features may represent potential hosts for precious metal mineralization. The Company plans on performing biogeochemical and BHorizon soil sampling as well as a geophysical survey. A new NI 43-101 compliant technical report will be commissioned following the completion of this work program.

Snowy Owl is pleased to have retained the services of Leda Ruiz, through 2814498 Ontario Inc. to provide ongoing marketing and other corporate advisory services to the Company in consideration for the issuance of 1,000,000 warrants, exercisable to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.12, for a period of one year. No other compensation is payable to 2184498 Ontario Inc., and the securities are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issue.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com/.

