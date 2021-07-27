Prysmian Group Announces New North America Sustainability Steering Committee

New Committee to Support Strategic Corporate Sustainability Efforts and Goals to Reach Net-zero Carbon Emissions

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems, today has announced the launch of a North America Sustainability Steering Committee with the purpose to further enhance the focus of the region on environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. A key priority is the support of customers in the successful acceleration towards energy transition and digitalization. The Committee is also making sure the region achieves net-zero carbon emissions between the years 2035 and 2040, as well as new targets focused on key areas related to diversity and inclusion, local community impact and employee upskilling.

"We are committed to making a positive impact on the planet, as well as the people and communities around us," said Andrea Pirondini, Chief Executive Officer of Prysmian Group North America. We are proud to be the category leader in renewable energy in North America and see our work and investments in sustainability as pivotal to supporting the energy transformation needs of our customers and communities."

To support the group sustainability ambition, Prysmian is executing an investment plan in excess of $500 million by the end of 2022 (over 50% of total company investments), with a special focus on North America.

"In partnership with our customers, the formation of our Sustainability Committee is in direct response to a shared commitment to advance our leadership in global sustainability," said Maura Nespoli, North America Sustainability Steering Committee lead. "The mission of the Committee is to attain a stronger ESG culture by holding accountable its global responsibility to the environment and society. We have engaged employees from a variety of positions to encourage different perspectives and stakeholder management expertise."

Further supporting Prysmian Group's strong commitment to sustainability, engagements in over 50 collaborations with the world's top universities and research laboratories, including partnerships with industry associations such as Electric Utility Industry Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance (EUISSCA), Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative (PDi2), Fiber Broadband Association, among others, position the Group at the forefront of telecom and electrical cable product innovation.

Prysmian Group's latest innovations in renewable energy echo this priority aiming to support the power infrastructure of the future. Together with breakthroughs such as P-Laser HVDC, and high depth submarine solutions for interconnectors; Alesea and PRY-CAM technology complete the offering of cutting-edge sustainable service systems to transform today's power infrastructure.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Based in Highland Heights, KY, Prysmian Group North America operates in the United States and Canada. In July 2018, the Group finalized the acquisition of General Cable resulting in combined operations that include 23 plants, 6 R&D centers and over 5,800 employees. In 2018, Prysmian Group North America's combined net sales totaled $4 billion. The Group is strongly positioned in high tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. A world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of wire and cable products, Prysmian Group North America's business units include power distribution, specialty, telecoms, trade & installers and energy projects (HV). Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations:

Rebecca Mesnil

Ph. 803 360 2626

rebecca.mesnil@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David

Ph. 716 880 1427

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657292/Prysmian-Group-Announces-New-North-America-Sustainability-Steering-Committee