(PLX AI) - Arrowstreet Capital Partnership now holds a short position at 1.11% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 1.02% previously.
|33,230
|33,690
|22:55
|33,210
|33,700
|22:00
|22:15
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
|13.07.
|07.07.
|19.06.
|11.06.
|BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
|33,770
|+0,21 %