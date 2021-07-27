Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has acquired Hoare Lea, a leader in sustainable engineering design. Established in 1862, Hoare Lea is an industry leading consultancy firm in the United Kingdom, with more than 900 employees.

"The addition of Hoare Lea to our High Performance Buildings Group further advances Tetra Tech's industry-leading sustainable building solutions for our commercial and government clients," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "They join our global practice that provides state-of-the-art net zero carbon design, digital engineering and building intelligence for the future of the built environment."

"We are excited to join Tetra Tech," said Justin Spencer, Hoare Lea Managing Partner. "Engineers play a critical role in addressing the global challenges we all face, balancing the tension between planet-conscious and people-centric design. By joining the High Performance Buildings Group we will be able to build upon our strong and successful history of delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

About Hoare Lea

Hoare Lea is an award-winning engineering consultancy with a creative team of engineers, designers and technical specialists. We provide innovative solutions to complex engineering and design challenges for buildings. Irrespective of the scale or complexity of a project, we provide a full range of mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEP) engineering, environmental and sustainability services, bringing buildings to life and ensuring they perform in operation as well as they look.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

