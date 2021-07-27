Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Ausbruch nach Auszeichnung - Startet jetzt die NASDAQ-Rallye?!
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2021 | 22:29
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Declares Interim Dividend of CDN$0.005 per Share

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of CDN$0.005 per share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2021.

The Company has established a Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") for its Canadian resident shareholders ("Eligible Shareholders"). The Plan enables Eligible Shareholders to reinvest the cash dividends paid on all or a portion of their Common Shares into additional Common Shares, which will be issued at 97% of the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) and provides the opportunity to make optional cash purchases of additional Common Shares on a semi-annual basis, on dividend payment dates.

To participate in the Plan, registered Eligible Shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrolment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") (in its capacity as "Plan Agent" under the Plan), as directed under the Plan, by no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the fifth business day immediately preceding a dividend record date in order for the cash dividend to which such record date relates to be reinvested under the Plan.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
