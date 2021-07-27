Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) (OTC Pink: ATLYF) (FSE: TSGA) ("Altaley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following:

Launch of New Corporate Website

The Company is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned corporate website. The new site features a clean and responsive modern design, simplified usability, functionality, alongside easy access to essential information about Altaley and its projects.

The website will be regularly updated to provide the most current information and news related to the Company. Visitors can explore the new site at www.altaleymining.com or by typing Altaley Mining into your browser.

ALTALEY TO HOST LIVE INVESTOR WEBINAR ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH AT 11:45AM PST

Ralph Shearing, President and CEO, will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference where he will discuss and provide updates on the company's two projects, including Campo Morado's 2Q 2021 production update, construction progress at it's Tahuehueto Project, and outline the Company's short- and long-term plans during the webinar.

You are welcome register to join the webinar below:

Date: Tuesday, August 10th, Time: 11:45am PST

Register: Webinar Registration ( https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7325474642498902286)

Correction

The Company wishes to make a correction to its news release dated March 30, 2021 (the "News Release") with respect to the Company's closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 50,400,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. In addition to the $418,590 in cash that the Company paid to certain finders as disclosed in the News Release, the Company has also now issued 300,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to one finder in connection with the Private Placement. These Finder's Warrants were due upon closing of the Private Placement but were inadvertently not issued. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 until March 29, 2023.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto Gold Mine project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of the announced US $25 million funding package, Altaley will have the funding available to finish construction of its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting initial pre-production by end of 2021 and ramping up to full production capacity during Q1 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average rate of 2,150 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

Visit: www.altaleymining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Ralph Shearing"

Ralph Shearing, P. Geol, President and Director

For further information about Altaley Mining Corporation, please contact:

Glen Sandwell

Corporate Communications Manager

ir@altaleymining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071

