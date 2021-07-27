Goldendale, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Auscrete's (OTC Pink: ASCK) need for further expansion of their manufacturing facility in Goldendale, WA, along with additional manufacturing equipment, has become a necessity with a recent surge in home owner interest.

The Company is busy fulfilling ongoing orders for its hybrid concrete panels that are needed to satisfy its many current home construction supply agreements. Expansion of its manufacturing facility, along with additional production equipment, has become an encouraging necessity driven by the increasing numbers of orders for home construction materials. Along with the many positive advantages brought about by their use in construction of homes utilizing Auscrete's lightweight hybrid fireproof panels, has been the pecuniary advantages over stick-built construction due to a huge increase in lumber cost.

Auscrete plans on proactively releasing further relevant Company news releases weekly in an effort to keep shareholders and others apprised of the many new and positive events happening within in its organization.

Another beneficial initiative under completion is the much-needed rework of the Company Website and updated presence on social media including Facebook and Twitter. These opportunities will provide Auscrete advantageous resources in our efforts in both marketing and informational outreach aims. As an informational note, due to the company upgrade of its website, there was a short period of time where the website was inadvertently down causing some concern to shareholders. Rest assured Auscrete Corporation is well and very much actively in production and producing its product.

Look for our next news release this coming week concerning an inspiring investment meeting that took place involving Auscrete Corporation's CEO John Sprovieri and RB Capital's Managing Partner and CEO, Mr. Brett Rosen.

For more information,

please contact: Investor Relations

Email us at info@auscretehomes.com

509 261 2525

View our website at www.auscretehomes.com

SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Auscrete Corporation assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Auscrete Corporation. Investors are encouraged to review Auscrete Corporation's public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

