Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today confirmed that the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per Share DRIP Enrollment Deadline Currency Election Deadline 20/8/2021 17/9/2021 $0.10 27/8/2021 20/8/2021

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP"). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

