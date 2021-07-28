AG FinTax CEO accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Anil Grandhi, CEO and founder of AG FinTax, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms. Anil heads up the leading tax planning and accounting firm and has been recognized for his leadership and expertise. At AG FinTax, Anil focuses on bringing tax reduction strategies to small businesses across the country.

Anil was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Anil into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Anil has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Anil will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Anil will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Council's member concierge team.

"I am honored and excited that I was chosen to be part of the Forbes Financial Council," Grandhi says. "AG FinTax's goal is to always afford the best, most up-to-date tax and accounting advice and strategies to our clients. This is an amazing opportunity for our company to grow and join a reputable community of tax and accounting professionals and further our reputation in our industry."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Council is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Anil Grandhi headquarters in Bothell, WA-based AG FinTax with the mission to simplify financial management for small business owners all over the United States. After witnessing the stress and frustration tax season brought to many business owners in his community, he elected to take strategies he learned as a financial manager for top-tier institutions and make them available for small businesses. Through the company's financial planning services, small business owners and individuals alike can understand and implement the best tax and financial strategies to maximize deductions, support their businesses, and reduce the stress of management.

