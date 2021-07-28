Money Metals Exchange: National Precious Metals Dealer Offers Gold-Backed Sound Money Scholarships to Deserving Students

A national precious-metals dealer is teaming up with a sound money policy group to help students pay for the ever-increasing costs of college.



EAGLE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Money Metals Exchange has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the Sound Money Scholarship -- the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era. Starting in 2016, these organizations have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold (currently worth more than $180,000) to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.



The Sound Money Scholarship is open to high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students with an interest in economics, specifically the free-market tradition. Applicants do not have to be economics majors to be eligible to receive this scholarship.



Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League also announced this year's blue-ribbon panel of judges:



Dr. Walter Block, PhD, is the Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Chair in Economics in the College of Business at Loyola University, New Orleans. He is also an Adjunct Scholar at the Mises Institute and the Hoover Institute. Walter Block is the author of over two dozen books and contributed over 600 articles and reviews to scholarship refereed journals and law reviews.



Dr. Lucas Engelhardt, PhD, a Fellow of the Mises Institute, received his PhD in economics from The Ohio State University, and is currently an associate professor at Kent State University's Stark Campus.Dr. Samuel Gregg, PhD, is research director at the Acton Institute. He has written and spoken extensively on questions of political economy, economic history, ethics in finance, and natural law theory. He has an MA from the University of Melbourne, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in moral philosophy and political economy from the University of Oxford.Dr. Jonathan Newman, PhD, is Assistant Professor of Economics and Finance at Bryan College and an Associated Scholar of the Mises Institute. He earned his PhD at Auburn University while a Research Fellow at the Mises Institute.In prior years, the Sound Money Scholarship has received entries from students attending more than 150 different schools in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., six countries, and three continents.The deadline to submit applications is September 30, 2021.For more information, please visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.

About Sound Money Defense League

Sound Money Defense League is a public policy group working nationally to promote sound money across the U.S.

About Money Metals Exchange

Money Metals Exchange-a national precious-metals retailer recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global-ratings group-buys, sells, and securely stores physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

