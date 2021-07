EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Drilling Result

TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Initial Production Test Results Since Resuming Drilling Operations on Visoka Block



28.07.2021 / 06:45



NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS Terraoil Announces Initial Production Test Results Since Resuming Drilling Operations on Visoka Block

Promising initial production test results show 0% water cut and strong pressure support July 27, 2021 Zug, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, is pleased to announce that it has promising initial production test results from its first vertical well drilled since resuming drilling operations in April 2021. The G14-b vertical well in Visoka (100% working interest) targeted the limestone formation. The well was drilled and cased to a depth of 1215 meters and completed with an open hole by drilling out to a total depth of 1265 meters. The results show a 100% oil production with 0% of water cut and strong pressure support from the reservoir with pressure at 141 bar. The well is continuing to be optimized.



Terraoil has produced approximately 1.3 million Barrels of Oil from the Visoka field since 2012. In the business year 2020, after implementation of a cost cutting program, production from the Visoka field was approximately 103,000 Barrels of Oil.



Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:



"Intensive data analysis over the past years has revealed 2P Net Reserves for the Visoka field and the new fields are estimated to total 37.6 MMBOE. While work on the Visoka field continues, we are expending maximum effort to achieve at least one more drill on the Visoka block as soon as possible, including additional production techniques with nitrogen injection. We have carried out additional nitrogen stimulation and expect initial results shortly. The potential of the Visoka field is, we believe, enormous. That is our opportunity and our goal, and with the support of shareholders and the investor community, that goal is within reach."



About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. For more information regarding Terraoil, please visit: https://terraoil.swiss



